Ukraine welcomed the military aid package worth AU$250 million from Australia, which was unveiled on Thursday by Defense Minister Richard Marles during the NATO summit in Washington.

The military aid signed with Ukraine's envoy includes air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons and anti-tank weapons, which will support the country in its ongoing war against Russia, AAP reported.

Australia's largest supply to Ukraine since the Russian invasion will include artillery, mortar, cannon and small arms ammunition and boots, in addition to a drone coalition. Marley signed a memorandum of understanding on drone partnership, and promised to support NATO's defense training initiative for Ukraine.

Marles, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the summit, assured that this will not be the last military aid from Australia. The country will continue to support Ukraine till it "resolves this conflict on its own terms," said Marles.

"The conversations that we've been having with Ukraine, really the focus has been on providing the support, the particular support that Ukraine has been seeking, and obviously at a scale which is meaningful to them," he told ABC Radio, AAP reported. "They know we are there for the long term ... and we'll continue to engage with them on that basis."

Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko commended Australia for supplying air defenses, which he said were exactly what his nation needed.

"I'm very pleased to see the Australian government is stepping up assistance to Ukraine," he said. "I think this is also a reaction to what Russia is doing here in the region, what Russia is doing with North Korea after the signing of the security agreement."

Recently, Russia's missiles killed 40 persons and struck a children's hospital in the capital Kyiv.

According to ABC News report, NATO allies agreed to support Ukraine with 40 billion euros ($64 billion).

The key debate at the NATO summit was on garnering support for Ukraine. Marley said NATO should also focus on ending the war rather than bolstering Ukraine.

Australia and other non-members are participating in the summit to strengthen ties and to highlight the Chinese aggression in the region.