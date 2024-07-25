Australia has imposed financial and travel sanctions on seven Israeli settlers and a youth group for their involvement in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the Magnitsky-style sanctions on Thursday against the seven Israelis and the religious youth group, Hilltop Youth, dedicated to establishing settler outposts in the West Bank, under Australia's Autonomous Sanctions Regulations, 2011, The Guardian reported.

Magnitsky legislation refers to laws which governments can use to impose sanctions against foreign individuals, who are involved in corruption or commit human rights abuses.

"The individuals sanctioned today have been involved in violent attacks on Palestinians. This includes beatings, sexual assault and torture of Palestinians resulting in serious injury and in some cases, death," Wong said in a statement.

Earlier, EU, U.S. and Canada have imposed similar travel bans against the Hilltop Youth, which has been described as a "radical group consisting of members known for violent acts against Palestinians and their villages in the West Bank."

Speaking to ABC Radio National, Wong said Israeli diplomats have been informed of the sanctions. Asked if Australia expected a pushback from Israel, Wong said that's for the middle eastern country to decide.

"Settlements are unlawful under international law," Wong said. "We're continuing to look to how we protect a pathway to a two-state solution. Part of that is to ensure we also impose penalties on those who perpetrate violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This is a state that has had a lot of support in the international community. Israel should recognize the importance of its standing and legitimacy in the international community."

Israel's embassy in Australia criticized the acts of violence against Palestinians, with a spokesperson saying, "Israel is a state of law and will work to bring the extreme minority involved to justice," Reuters reported.

Australia has maintained that Israeli settlement in Palestine territories was illegal and a barrier to the peace process.

Wong added that Australia will not recall its ambassador but continue to engage with Israel to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.