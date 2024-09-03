Australia has been facing increasing pressure to accommodate the growing number of Palestinians seeking refugee, as the former's decision to let them enter the country through a visitor visa continues to face criticism.

Palestinians nationals, fleeing war-hit Gaza since October, have formed the largest cohort applying for onshore protection, after China, with the number increasing from 119 in May to 157 in June and 176 in July, reported The Guardian.

As per data by the home affairs department, 2,236 applications for a subclass 866 onshore protection visa were made, with 176 from people of "Palestinian Authority" nationality in July.

The federal government had earlier stipulated that Palestinians should enter Australia on a visitor visa first. The only option for Palestinians, when their visitor visa expired, was to be placed on a bridging visa.

Meanwhile, the Greens immigration spokesperson, David Shoebridge, urged the government to issue "urgent humanitarian visa" to the Palestinians fleeing the genocide.

"The Albanese government is only offering people in Gaza tourist visas, and people fleeing genocide are not tourists," he said. "We learned from Ukraine that when people are fleeing a war you provide them not only with work rights and support, but a clear visa pathway. Spending years applying for a protection visa is unfortunately the only viable option left for Palestinians."

According to media reports, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke had earlier hinted at permitting Palestinians, who arrived in Australia on visitor visa, to stay longer, which could also mean establishing a special visa pathway.

Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network president, Nasser Mashni, said Palestinians were desperate to apply for asylum, reported ABC.

"No Palestinian wants to leave Palestine. In fact, most if not all Palestinians want to go home. These Palestinians that have fled Gaza are desperate, and it behooves a country like Australia to afford them that opportunity and create pathways as to not contribute further to the angst and pain they're suffering already," Mashni said.

Criticizing the government, the Coalition highlighted how the previous Scott Morrison government had granted a three-year humanitarian visa to Ukrainians, who were fleeing during the Russian attack in 2022.