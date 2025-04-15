Australian officials are investigating claims that Russia has requested permission from Indonesia to base strategic surveillance and combat aircraft in the province of Papua -- just 1,400 kilometers north of Darwin.

The move was first reported by defense journal Janes on Tuesday, which revealed that Russian Security Council Secretary, General Sergei Shoigu, made the request during a February visit to Indonesia. Shoigu reportedly discussed the matter with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, News.com reported

According to the report, Russia was seeking special permission to station long-range aircraft at Manuhua Air Force Base, located on the southern side of Biak island in the Biak Numfor Regency.

"In the request, no details were given regarding the number of airframes or types of aircraft that the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) intends to deploy at Biak Numfor," the report stated.

The base is currently home to CN235 multirole aircraft and is designated as the home for Indonesia's new 9th Air Wing, which has yet to receive its aircraft due to ongoing supplier issues.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his government was seeking further information regarding the reported Russian proposal.

"We are ascertaining having a look at those reports," Albanese said. "As the Foreign Minister and Defense Minister have said, we have a good relationship with our friends in Indonesia and we're seeking further clarification."

Meanwhile, Indonesia's new president, Prabowo Subianto, who took office in October 2024, appeared receptive to exploring closer ties with Moscow.

Strategic foothold near Australia

The proposed location, Biak Island, lies about 1,800 kilometers away, roughly midway between Australia's key defense hub in Darwin and the central U.S. naval and air base on Guam. Its strategic position makes it a pivotal site for Russia, whose plans to establish a surveillance and bomber presence there would mark a major advancement in its regional ambitions.

The positioning is considered highly strategic -- comparable to Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, which was at the center of geopolitical competition between China and Australia in 2020.

If approved, the presence of Russian long-range aircraft would provide Moscow -- and potentially Beijing -- with surveillance capabilities over key maritime routes, including the Torres Strait and sea lanes connecting Australia with Indonesia, the South China Sea, and the North Pacific.

Australian leaders voice concern

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton labelled the move "very, very troubling" and described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "murderous dictator."

"This would be a catastrophic failure of diplomatic relations if Penny Wong and Anthony Albanese didn't have forewarning about this before with made public," Dutton said.

"We obviously do not want to see Russian influence in our region – our position is we stand with Ukraine," Albanese said. "We regard Vladimir Putin as an authoritarian leader who has broken international law, who's attacking the sovereignty of the nation of Ukraine."

Indonesia: Key to Russia's Indo-Pacific ambitions

A report by the Russian think-tank Valdai Club stated that Indonesia could serve as a critical gateway for Russia to expand influence and secure strategic interests in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The potential partnership may include intelligence sharing, joint patrols in piracy-prone waters, and strengthening maritime defense cooperation, aligning with Indonesia's ambition to become a global maritime hub.

Indonesia's balancing act between superpowers

The timing of Russia's proposal comes amid growing global instability, including fresh US tariffs and longstanding Western sanctions on both Russia and China. It has prompted many Southeast Asian nations to explore strategic alternatives.

As the defense minister, Prabowo had previously enhanced military cooperation with both the United States and Australia. In August -- prior to his presidency -- Indonesia signed a defense pact with Australia, the most significant such agreement in the two countries' shared history.

Indonesia also participated in the Super Garuda Shield joint military exercise, a month-long drill involving 5,500 troops from 14 nations, including the US and Australia.

However, President Prabowo now appears to be walking a diplomatic tightrope, seeking to reassure Moscow and Beijing that Indonesia's growing ties with Western powers do not signal an exclusive alignment.