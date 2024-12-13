A recent survey by consumer advocacy group CHOICE has revealed that Aldi was the cheapest supermarket, while compared to other stores across Australia, such as Aldi, Coles, Woolworths, and IGA.

CHOICE compared prices at 104 supermarkets, and found that a basket of 14 essential items cost an average of AU$50.63 at Aldi.

However, the survey, which was part of CHOICE's quarterly government-funded report on supermarket prices, across Australia also found that with an average price of AU$12.89 per kilogram, Coles and Woolworths tied for the best deal on a leg of lamb with specials. At AU$13.99 per kilogram, Aldi came in third, the study said.

Notable price disparities amongst supermarkets were also found in the survey. It was noted that Woolworths had the cheapest leg of lamb, followed by Aldi and Coles when promotions were taken out of the equation.

Even without sales, Aldi is still the most affordable grocery choice for a 14-item basket. IGA is the most costly, followed by Coles and Woolworths.

"Coles and Woolworths came equal first nationwide when we looked at the best price for a leg of lamb with specials. Coles and Woolworths sold a leg of lamb at an average of AUD 12.89 per kilo, while Aldi came in third place at AUD 13.99 per kilo," said CHOICE CEO Ashley de Silva.

"Even when taking specials out of the picture for the leg of lamb, Aldi still didn't have the cheapest product. Without specials, Woolworths was still the cheapest, followed by Aldi, then Coles."

"For the basket of 14 items with specials, Aldi was once again the cheapest option for shoppers, including specials. Aldi's basket costs, on average, AU$50.63. Coles came in next at AU$66.18, followed by Woolworths at AU$69.17. IGA was the most expensive option, with their basket costing AU$73.80," added de Silva.

"When excluding specials in our basket of 14 items, the price at Aldi remained the same. However, the price at Coles increased slightly to AU$67.90 and at Woolworths to AU$69.29. An IGA basket without specials also increased to AU$77.57."

There were two fresh produce items and twelve packaged goods in the CHOICE grocery basket. Two focus items were also surveyed independently.

The results of the survey came a month after Aldi CEO Jordan Lack in November credited several important elements for the store's capacity to provide reduced costs. These included having fewer employees, smaller stores, and a lesser selection of products -- just 1,800 -- than Coles and Woolworths, which stocked between 20,000 and 25,000 goods.