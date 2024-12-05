Supermarket giant Coles is yet again at the center of a growing controversy over the store's usage of Bovaer, a cattle feed ingredient intended to lower methane emissions from cows, with some customers being worried about this eco-friendly initiative.

Craig Kelly, a former Australian politician, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction and has taken to his social media handle to express the same. Kelly declared he would refrain from purchasing Coles' meat products, as they reportedly used Bovaer, SBS reported.

Other customers have echoed his sentiments and boycott calls have poured in since then demanding a change in the store's policy about livestock feed supplements.

Sharing a screenshot of a Coles press release from November last year, Kelly questioned the transparency the company maintains with its consumers. He accused the chain of potentially misleading the public about the product's safety. Kelly also made unsubstantiated claims that Bovaer was unapproved for use in Australia, as it violated the country's Net Zero emissions policy.

Bovaer naysayers have referred to findings from a Japanese study that suggested potential negative impacts on male fertility, as well as raised doubts over the safety assurances provided by its manufacturer, reported The Daily Telegraph.

According to DSM-Firmenich, Bovaer, a supplement for cow feed, can cut methane emissions by as much as 30%. However, a study conducted by the Food Safety Commission of Japan has revealed possible impairment to the reproductive health of animals, raising concerns.

In animal experiments, the study discovered decreased testicular weight, sperm count, and sperm motility. Politicians, farmers, and environmentalists have widely criticized these concerning findings and are calling for clarification on whether Bovaer is safe for both humans and animals.

Kelly was joined by Queensland Libertarian Party candidate Jim Wilmott in his criticism of Bovaer. "My cows don't want a Bovaer supplement. Any product with warnings about reproductive harm has no place in our food chain," Wilmott wrote on X.

Bovaer's proponents emphasize how it helps combat climate change by lowering methane emissions from farms. However, detractors brought up health issues and cast doubt on the business goals of significant investors like BlackRock.

After "two successful trials" in Australia revealed that Bovaer reduced cattle methane emissions by at least 50%, Coles stated that it will be increasing its usage of the supplement. Bovaer was now used in the livestock feed of three of its Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Beef suppliers as part of this development.