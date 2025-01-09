Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using innovative methods to deceive unsuspecting Australians, but staying vigilant and watching for common red flags can help prevent falling victim to these scams, NAB experts have warned.

NAB issued a warning about five scams set to target Australians in 2025, with new methods fueled by advanced technology and evolving tactics.

NAB Executive Chris Sheehan, a former Australian Federal Police officer, advised that while scammers were constantly evolving, there were some common red flags to watch out for, such as unexpected contacts, suspicious links, and poor grammar, News.com reports.

While customer scam losses have decreased by 20% year-on-year, reports of scams have increased by 18% during the same period.

He urged Australians to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help protect themselves and others.

If you suspect you've been scammed, contact your bank immediately, Sheehan said.

AI-powered deepfakes and impersonations

With the rise of artificial intelligence, scammers were now using deepfakes, such as lifelike impersonations of public figures, to promote fraudulent products or opportunities on social media.

AI tools now also allow scammers to manipulate photos from social media profiles, making these scams even harder to spot.

Crypto investment scams: Trap of fake trading platforms

Cryptocurrency investment scams continue to rise, with criminals preying on people's fear of missing out on the next big investment.

Scammers are creating fake cryptocurrency trading apps or websites, offering small profits initially to build trust. But when victims try to withdraw their funds, they face hidden fees, taxes, or locked accounts.

Bucket list scams: Fake event tickets

Scammers are targeting Australians' with "once-in-a-lifetime" experiences, like major international events or music concerts.

Victims are lured into purchasing fake or overpriced tickets. In many cases, these tickets are either counterfeit or sold at inflated prices. Social media and online platforms remain common grounds for these scams.

Remote access scams: Targeting business vulnerabilities

Remote access scams remain one of the most prevalent ways scammers are targeting businesses.

These scams typically begin with a phone call from someone pretending to represent a trusted organization.

Victims are then persuaded to download software that grants remote access to their computer, allowing criminals to access sensitive information such as banking details and steal significant sums of money within minutes.

Phishing scams: A constant threat

Phishing remains a favorite method for scammers, using emails, texts, or phone calls to impersonate trusted organizations and trick individuals into sharing sensitive information.

An emerging trend sees scammers sending text messages, urging people to use their supermarket or retail rewards points before they expire, preying on cost-of-living pressures.