More and more Australians are growing disillusioned with democracy, political debates and the functioning of the federal parliament, with 75% believing that politicians enter public service to serve their own interests, a poll has revealed.

Based on The Guardian Essential poll, only 11% Australians marked they were "very satisfied" with the way democracy was working in their country, while 26% were "satisfied," 18% were "dissatisfied" and 12% were "very dissatisfied."

The poll found 29% were "satisfied" with the working of the federal parliament, while 43% were "dissatisfied." Only 25% were "satisfied" with the political discussions in the country, compared to the 40% who responded negatively, The Guardian reported.

While 42% Australians favored a single political party in power, 38% wanted a hung parliament with more independents on the crossbench; and only 25% of Australians believed that politicians entered politics to work for the public.

Even as Australians showed less enthusiasm for democracy, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil warned against the global tendency to embrace populism, which she called a "virus."

Speaking at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Canberra, O'Neil said, "Many democratic countries are becoming less democratic. Like a virus, populists are replicating at an exponential rate. New strains of nationalism are emerging around the world. They are personalizing political power, strangling free speech, attacking diversity and adopting 'strongman' authoritarian measures—all in the name of saving the soul of the nation," ABC News reported.

She called out to social media platforms that were pushing people into echo chambers that "entrench polarizing beliefs."

Pointing to the Russian-born couple who were held on espionage charges last week, O'Neil said foreign elements were using information warfare to disrupt the unity of Australia.

She urged for collective action to nourish and protect democracy.

"Every generation needs to discover how to nurture and protect their democracy," she said, adding that democracy in 2025 cannot be equated with the democracies of 2005 or 1985.