Yubo and Roblox join Australia's effort in keeping kids safe online

By on
LITHGOW CHILD
A woman watches her grandson on a swing at a playground at the seaside suburb of Williamstown in Melbourne June 18, 2008. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

Social networking app Yubo and social and gaming platform Roblox have become the newest services to join the eSafety Commissioner’s Tier 1 social media scheme. They aim to resolve serious cyberbullying targeting Aussie kids.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant welcomed Yubo and Roblox in the scheme. The partnerships mean that if the services fail to act within 48 hours, the eSafety Commissioner now has escalation paths to get the perpetrators or content removed once an Australian child under age 18 is cyberbullied.

Online safety for Aussie kids

“We are proactively encouraging gaming and social networking platforms to join our cyberbullying scheme, particularly those with a large youth user base,” Grant said in a statement. The eSafety Commissioner has released a research that shows 6 in 10 young people play multiplayer games and 17 percent of these experienced in-game bullying in a 12 month period.

That percentage is equivalent to about 200,000 young Australians. The Office of the eSafety Commissioner has collected data from its 2017 Youth Participation Survey in the production of its latest report into youth and online gaming.

Grant praised Roblox, saying is setting the standard for others to follow provided its high volume of global engagement and the extent to which cyberbullying impact young people on gaming platforms. She described Roblox’s efforts to continue evolving its safety standards as impressive.

The platform does so by introducing innovative protocols and features. These features include clear age visibility, parental controls and strict chat controls. The moderation team sees expansion to moderate behaviour that the platform does not tolerate. Roblox is the first multiplayer online gaming platform to be part of the scheme.

The eSafety commissioner also praised Yubo for extensively reworking its safety features to make its platform safer for teens. The app takes the safety of its users seriously by changing its age restrictions, setting clear policies about inappropriate content and cyberbullying, upgrading its real identity policy and providing users with the ability to turn location data off.

Yubo is formally called “Yellow.” The social video app has more than 15 million users worldwide, and allows teens to create communities of friends.

Grant said the new partnerships show Yubo and Roblox’s willingness to partner with the Australian government to keep Australian children safe online. She said it also signifies their commitment to continue to invest and innovate in the safety of their platforms for the benefit of their users.

Related
Join the Discussion
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James says he's playing best basketball of his career
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream: Watch Port Elizabeth Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star won't be out for long
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star won't be out for long
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 17: Saving a life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan losing control
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 16 spoilers
Exclusive Interview with Aussie actor David Berry about ‘Outlander’
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 9: Lani arrests Gabi [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 9 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Canyon in Mexico being considered as filming location
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Scouting team explores new location
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car