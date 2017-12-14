Mother of 11-year-old in viral anti-bullying video says she’s not racist

"Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them?” Keaton asked.

A Tennessee boy has gained the attention of several people from all over the world with his video addressing bullies. But the child’s anti-bullying message has been clouded with controversy after a photo of the family with a Confederate flag surfaced. Now his mother speaks up to defend herself after social media backlash.

The family is accused of being racist after posing for a photo with a Confederate flag. Kimberly Jones said it was real, but maintained they are not racist."That’s not who we are," she said in an interview with "Good Morning America.”

She told ABC News that those close to her know she is not racist. “I feel like anybody who wants to take the time to ask anybody who I am or even troll through some other pictures, I mean I feel like we’re not racist,” she said.

Jones added it was not intended to be funny or ironic. She said she was truly sorry and she would take it back if she could.

Keaton Jones, the eleven-year-old who starred in the anti-bullying video, became an online sensation as he shared how he was bullied at school. He said his classmates poured milk over his head, threw bread at him and stuffed ham in his clothes.

Several people are standing by Keaton, with some saying they can separate the boy from his mother’s reported actions. His supporters want to focus on the effects of bullying and finding an end to it.

Keaton has said in an interview he never imagined that his story would gain attention of many celebrities. Among them was Donald Trump Jr, who offered him an invite to his home.

Actor Chris Evans encouraged Keaton to “stay strong” and told him that “those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world.” He also invited him to the premiere of the “Avengers: Infinity War” next year. For Keaton, Evans’ was the most exciting celebrity response because he loves Captain America and it has been his dream since he was little for Captain America to know who he is.

The boy said all the attention feels amazing with so many people showing support. He believes that his message is being heard.

