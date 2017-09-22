'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 22: Phyllis supports Jack

The Young and the Restless star Gina Tognoni
"The Young and the Restless" star Gina Tognoni poses for a photo on her Instagram account. @ginatognoni/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Peter Bergman (Jack), Laur Allen (Juliet), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Daniel Hall (Scott), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Jason Thompson (Billy), Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Daniel Goddard (Cane), will be featured in the upcoming episode of the soap opera on Friday. They will be included in important scenes such as Phyllis sticking up for Jack and Jack asking Victoria to team up with him.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers for Friday. Read on to learn more about the controversial residents of Genoa City.

Soaps.sheknows reports that the "Y&R" episode on Friday which will air on CBS in the US and on Foxtel Arena in Australia, will feature Phyllis being loyal to Jack and sticking up for him. Meanwhile, Victoria and Billy will proceed to dangerous territory. Victoria will also be asked by Jack to join his team. As for Tessa, her moment in the spotlight will be derailed. Plus, Cane will support Juliet and be by her side when she encounters another pregnancy crisis.

Scott has information for Tessa

Billy will also use Phyllis' laptop again. As for Scott, he'll share something important with Tessa. Meanwhile, Tessa will confront Natalia. Elsewhere, Juliet will experience pain while having a conversation with Hilary. Plus, Kevin will be updated about Cane's current situation.

'Young and Restless' recap

After last week's episodes which include Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) surprising discovery, the drama continues for the people of Genoa. The "Y&R" episode on Monday showed Victor (Eric Braeden) confronting Nick (Joshua Morrow) about turning his grandchildren against him. He also clarified his position to Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) couldn't help but wonder if Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are bringing back the feud between the Newman and Abbott families. Plus, Graham (Max Shippee) told Ashley that he's serious and not kidding around.

Graham's past gets uncovered

On Tuesday, Jack and Ashley discovered something about Graham's past and they agreed on things about him. Elsewhere, Dina (Marla Adams) interrogated Graham. He also asked Dina to trust him with her secrets. Cane came up with a plan in a bid to save his marriage. Meanwhile, Victor asked Nikki if she spent the night with Jack.

Lily's meltdown and Kevin's homecoming

Lily suffered a meltdown in the "Young and the Restless" episode on Wednesday. Kevin also returned to Genoa City. As for Nick, he became a revenge target. Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) walked on out marriage counselling after admitting something. Nick warned Chelsea that she should be prepared for anything when it comes to being involved with Victor.

Jordan and Hilary heat things up

On Thursday, Cane bonded with Juliet. She asked him how he'll feel about her child. As for Scott, he made a connection with someone unexpected. Meanwhile, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) snapped at Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Lily. Speaking of Jordan, things heated up between him and Hilary. Victor decided that he's going to let Kevin risk going to prison just to carry out his plot against Nick. Click here to see photos from the episodes on Monday to Friday.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air in Australia on weekdays on Foxtel Arena. It also airs in the US on CBS during weekdays. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers and updates.

Watch 'The Young and the Restless' video from the official Facebook page of the American soap opera:

