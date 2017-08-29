'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1

By @JanSSS8 on
The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle RTX1AE0M
Actress Amelia Heinle poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Young and the Restless" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

"The Young and the Restless" cast, which includes Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Eric Braeden (Victor), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Lexie Stevenson (Mattie), Christel Khalil (Lily), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Doug Davidson (Paul), Sharon Case (Sharon), Morgan Obenreder (Crystal), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith), Robert Adamson (Noah), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Ryan Ashton (Zack), Eileen Davidson  (Ashley), Abhi Sinha (Ravi), Jason Thompson (Billy), Bryton James (Devon), Peter Bergman (Jack) and Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), will be featured again in the upcoming episodes of the soap for the fifth week of August. The pivotal scenes where they will play huge parts include Victoria's clash with Phyllis, Nikki's confrontation with Nick about Faith and Hilary messing up Mariah and Devon's relationship.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers for the week of Aug. 28. Read on to learn more about it.

'The Young and the Restless' episodes from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 (Tuesday to Friday) on CBS and  Foxtel Arena

According to Soaps.sheknows, the episode on Tuesday will feature Hilary and Cane realising that they could be allies. Meanwhile, Mattie will witness a tender moment between Jordan and Lily. She'll also be disappointed with Lily. Plus, Tessa will get worried about her relationship with Noah. Nikki will also confront Nick about Faith. Aside from this, she'll talk to Victor about fixing things up between him and Nick. Elsewhere, Mariah will inform Sharon and Paul about Crystal.

Chelsea's warning

On Wednesday, Chelsea will warn Hilary about something. Hilary will also tell Chelsea about the unfinished business between them that they still have to deal with. Meanwhile, Victor will catch Abby off guard with some news about Zack. Plus, Ashley will find Ravi's presence too distracting. As for Sharon, she will realise something stunning.

It's Victoria vs Phyllis

Thursday's episode will feature Billy crossing the line in a certain situation. Ashley will work hard to repair her broken family. Plus, Nick will work hard to fix things between Faith and Chelsea. On Friday, Phyllis and Victoria will clash with each other and Nikki will start to doubt Jack's intentions. Elsewhere, Hilary tries to drive a wedge between Mariah and Devon. Hilary's latest scheme comes after her attempt to seduce Jordan last week.  Click here to see photos of the "Y and R" episodes this week from the CBS website. 

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air in Australia very weekdays on Foxtel Arena. The long-running American soap opera also airs weekdays on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers about the characters from Genoa City. 

Watch the 'Y&R' videos below from the soap's official Facebook page:

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Dhaka Test: Australia in trouble after Day 2 against Bangladesh
2017 US Open: Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios on 4th round collision course
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Evangeline Lilly ‘honoured’ to play Wasp in ‘Ant-Man’ sequel
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Vanessa Marshall on live-action film for Hera
‘Outlander’ season 3: Older Fergus still has the same mannerisms
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Rift between Jon and Dany
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1: Ava helps Griffin
'General Hospital’ Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1
'The Young and the Restless' Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car