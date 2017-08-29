'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 29 to Sept. 1

Actress Amelia Heinle poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Young and the Restless" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015.

"The Young and the Restless" cast, which includes Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Eric Braeden (Victor), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Lexie Stevenson (Mattie), Christel Khalil (Lily), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Doug Davidson (Paul), Sharon Case (Sharon), Morgan Obenreder (Crystal), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith), Robert Adamson (Noah), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Ryan Ashton (Zack), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Abhi Sinha (Ravi), Jason Thompson (Billy), Bryton James (Devon), Peter Bergman (Jack) and Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), will be featured again in the upcoming episodes of the soap for the fifth week of August. The pivotal scenes where they will play huge parts include Victoria's clash with Phyllis, Nikki's confrontation with Nick about Faith and Hilary messing up Mariah and Devon's relationship.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers for the week of Aug. 28. Read on to learn more about it.

'The Young and the Restless' episodes from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 (Tuesday to Friday) on CBS and Foxtel Arena

According to Soaps.sheknows, the episode on Tuesday will feature Hilary and Cane realising that they could be allies. Meanwhile, Mattie will witness a tender moment between Jordan and Lily. She'll also be disappointed with Lily. Plus, Tessa will get worried about her relationship with Noah. Nikki will also confront Nick about Faith. Aside from this, she'll talk to Victor about fixing things up between him and Nick. Elsewhere, Mariah will inform Sharon and Paul about Crystal.

Chelsea's warning

On Wednesday, Chelsea will warn Hilary about something. Hilary will also tell Chelsea about the unfinished business between them that they still have to deal with. Meanwhile, Victor will catch Abby off guard with some news about Zack. Plus, Ashley will find Ravi's presence too distracting. As for Sharon, she will realise something stunning.

It's Victoria vs Phyllis

Thursday's episode will feature Billy crossing the line in a certain situation. Ashley will work hard to repair her broken family. Plus, Nick will work hard to fix things between Faith and Chelsea. On Friday, Phyllis and Victoria will clash with each other and Nikki will start to doubt Jack's intentions. Elsewhere, Hilary tries to drive a wedge between Mariah and Devon. Hilary's latest scheme comes after her attempt to seduce Jordan last week. Click here to see photos of the "Y and R" episodes this week from the CBS website.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air in Australia very weekdays on Foxtel Arena. The long-running American soap opera also airs weekdays on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers about the characters from Genoa City.

Watch the 'Y&R' videos below from the soap's official Facebook page: