'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 27-30: Jill comes home

Actors Jess Walton (L) and Corbin Bernsen introduce the "in memoriam package" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Jess Walton (Jill), Jason Thompson (Billy), Janice Lynde (Leslie), Jamie Lyn Bauer (Lorie), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Sharon Case (Sharon), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Doug Davidson (Paul), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Beth Maitland (Traci), Bryton James (Devon) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary), will be featured in the episodes of Y&R from Tuesday to Friday. The scenes they will be part of include Jill’s return to Genoa City.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming episodes of the long-running American soap opera.

According to Soaps.sheknows, Tuesday’s episode will show Jill coming back to Genoa City, much to the dismay of Leslie and Lorie Brooks who refer to her as their former "stepmum from hell." Jill will talk to Billy about the past. Meanwhile, Ashley will have a disagreement with Victoria. She also demands answers from Jack. As for Paul and Christine, they will search for a suspect.

JT’s painful memory

Wednesday’s episode will show JT being reminded of a painful memory from the past. Plus, Billy will reunite with old pals. Elsewhere, Nikki’s loyalty will be tested. On Thursday, Traci will honour Colleen. Meanwhile, Victoria will be warned. As for Jack, he will be backed into a corner. Friday’s episode will feature Devon and Hilary in a compromising position. Plus, Nikki will get a visit from a familiar face. Billy will also stand up for Jack.

'The Young and the Restless' recaps

On Monday, Victor’s life was put in danger. Elsewhere, Sharon and Nick reevaluated their relationship and reached an understanding. As for JT, he lied to Victoria. Plus, Jack discovered something surprising.

Jack loses his temper

The previous week showed Ashley protecting her reputation. Devon and Hilary also reached an agreement. Plus, Victor laid a trap for someone. Jack also lost his temper. As for Victor, he warned JT about his ultimatum. Sparks flew between Nick and Sharon.

Dina (Marla Adams) also revealed a juicy secret. As for Nick, his attempt to do good backfired at him. Elsewhere, Nick questioned Arturo’s (Jason Canela) true intentions. Plus, Nikki confessed and Paul pressured JT. As for JT and Victoria, their relationship took a surprising turn. Billy also got a mysterious invitation. Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) wanted to get revenge and Abby (Melissa Ordway) took on a new project.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air weekdays in Australia’s Foxtel Arena. It airs Mondays to Fridays in the US on the CBS network. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers.

