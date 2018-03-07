'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 7-9: Ashley blames JT

By @JanSSS8 on
Eileen Davidson Holds Her Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Her Role on 'Days of Our Lives' as She Poses Backstage During the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills
Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, June 22, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Christel Khalil (Lily), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Peter Bergman (Jack), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Bryton James (Devon), Jason Thompson (Billy) and Eric Braeden (Victor), will be featured in the Y&R episodes from Wednesday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Ashley blaming JT for something, and Devon trying to expand his empire. 

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen in the new episodes of the CBS soap opera.

According to CBS and TV Guide, the episode of Y&R on Wednesday will show Ashley accusing JT. Meanwhile, Lily will make an important move for power by resigning. As for Phyllis she will cross the line. On Thursday, Jack will reach out to Ashley to make things right between them. Abby will return home and see chaos there. Elsewhere, Victoria will be defensive.

Billy comes to Ashley's aid

Friday's episode will feature Victor making some huge changes as he cleans house. As for Billy, he will help out Ashley by assisting her in clearing her name. Meanwhile, Devon will expand his empire. Plus, Hilary will surprise Devon by asking him to father her child. 

'The Young and the Restless' recap

On Monday, Victoria made a move against Ashley because she wanted to get her fired. JT took a risk and ended up playing with fire, so to speak. Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) helped Nick (Joshua Morrow) out. As for Mariah (Camryn Grimes), she was concerned about Nick moving in. Tuesday's episode showed Billy's confession. Plus, Hilary set her sights on Devon. As for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she asserted herself by telling people what she wants to actually happen. 

Jack and Victoria team up

The previous week featured Nick dealing with Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) absence. Plus, Jack cooperated with Victoria to make one of his schemes successful. Lily also gave JT some much-needed advice. Elsewhere, Nikki suspected that Victor was up to no good. As for Victor and Nick, they reached an understanding.

Secrets uncovered

Devon also discovered Hilary's secret. Meanwhile, Victor surprised Phyllis. Plus, Nick found out the truth about Christian (Michael Baldwin). Elsewhere, Ashley asked for Billy’s help.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on Australia's Foxtel Arena during weekdays. In the US, it airs on CBS every Monday to Friday. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers featuring your favourite Genoa City residents.

Watch the 'Young and Restless' Facebook videos below:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car