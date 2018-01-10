'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 10-12 spoilers: Ashley becomes a target

Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, June 22, 2014.

"The Young and the Restless" cast, such as Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Max Shippee (Graham), Marla Adams (Dina), Peter Bergman (Jack), Beth Maitland (Traci), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Sharon Case (Sharon), Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Eric Braeden (Victor), Thad Luckinbill (JT) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria), will be featured in the "Y&R" episodes from Wednesday to Friday. It will show the Abbotts meeting Graham in court. Plus, a shocking secret will be revealed and someone wants to get revenge of Ashley.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen in the upcoming 'Y&R' episodes.

According to Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide, Wednesday's episode will feature the meeting of Graham and the Abbotts in court, wherein a secret that will shock everyone in the room will be revealed. Graham will reveal that he is married to Dina. Meanwhile Ashley and Traci continue to search for evidence that will help them bring Graham down. As for Jack, he will even consider stopping the court proceedings.

Victor and Nikki enjoy their team-up

Thursday's episode of the soap will show Nick scrutinising Sharon. Plus, Jack will stand up for himself while at Jabot. As for Reed, he will face the consequences of his actions. Plus, he'll receive some tough love. On Friday, Nikki and Victor will take pleasure in their new alliance. Meanwhile, JT and Victoria will have a tense moment. Elsewhere, someone will target Ashley for revenge.

'The Young and the Restless' recaps

On Monday, JT kept a huge secret. Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily's (Christel Khalil) reunion experienced a setback. As for Dina, she surprised her family. Unfortunately, Graham manhandled Dina. Victoria and JT had no choice but to intervene. Tuesday's episode of "Y&R" showed Abby (Melissa Ordway) crashing Sharon's party. As for Sharon, she took charge of a situation. Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had a conversation with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Plus, Abby wanted to be forgiven for her misdeeds.

Last week, Scott (Daniel Hall) also wanted to be forgiven for his actions. Elsewhere, JT felt concerned about how Billy has so much influence on Reed. Meanwhile, Jack's efforts to help Dina backfired on him. Plus, Sharon figured out a way to get back at Abby and Scott.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. In the US, it airs on CBS. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers.

