Xbox backward-compatible games list updated, includes 'Jade Empire,' 'Morrowind'

By on
xbox
Microsoft has announced more games coming to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility lineup. The list includes 19 titles from the Original Xbox and six games for the Xbox 360 with Xbox One X Enhancements.

According to a post written by Bill Stillwell, Xbox Platform Lead Program Manager, console owners can now play “Sonic Generation” on the Xbox One. Other Xbox 360 titles with Xbox One X Enhanced updates include “Darksiders,” “Gears of War 2,” “Portal 2,” “Red Dead Redemption” and “Star Wars: The Force Unleased.”

“Red Dead Redemption” has already been reported to be working on Xbox One in native 4K. And with astounding results, based on pictures posted by folks over at Resetera. Those who own a copy of the 360 version can download the update now.

Two batches of Original Xbox games are expected to arrive later this month. The first set drops on April 17; the second, on April 26. Both dates are most likely US time.

Listed below are the Original Xbox titles that will be released on April 17:

  • Blinx: The Time Sweeper
  • Breakdown
  • Conker: Live & Reloaded
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  • Hunter: The Reckoning
  • Jade Empire
  • Panzer Dragoon Orta
  • SSX 3

Here are the Original Xbox titles that will be released on April 26

  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Full Spectrum Warrior
  • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
  • MX Unleashed
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
  • Star Wars Republic Commando

These games can be played on Xbox One via discs. On the other hand, they can be bought and downloaded from the Microsoft Store. Regional availability may differ, according to Stillwell’s post.

“As a reminder, Xbox 360 games enhanced for Xbox One X run at a higher resolution and 9X the original pixel count when played on Xbox One X,” the post says. “The power of Xbox One X enables the Xbox 360 emulator to showcase the very best version of the game possible with the existing assets – all without touching the game code.”

Console owners can head over to Major Nelson for the complete list of games under the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program.

