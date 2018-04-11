New Humble Bundle contains quality strategy games, supports whales and dolphins

Whales and dolphins take centre stage with the new Humble Strategy Bundle. The collection, which contains US$288.65 (AU$288.65) worth of top-notch strategy games, can be bought for any amount depending on the chosen tier. The best part is that funds raised by this new Humble Bundle will be donated to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC).

Listed below are three games included in the Humble Strategy Bundle. A Steam account is required to activate the product codes once received. The offer is time-limited and will end in around 13 days as of this writing, according to the timer on the official webpage.

‘Dungeon of the Endless’

In “Dungeon of the Endless,” players must explore the titular dungeon while making sure the generator of their prison ship remains in working condition. Bad news, though, as monsters and obstacles are ever-present to get in the way of their survival and, ultimately, their redemption.

This game is included in the first tier. It can be unlocked by paying at least US$1.

‘Empire: Total War Collection’

This one’s a package that includes 2009's “Empire: Total War” and other downloaded content. The game, set in the 18th century, sees players conquering land and sea using their ships and army. The game is included in the second tier; it can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Tooth and Tail’

Who doesn’t love seeing animals engage in civil war? “Tooth and Tail” has boars with flamethrowers, skunks that wield mustard gas, and more. Procedurally generated maps ensure that no two experiences are the same. This game can be unlocked by paying US$12 or more.

Listed below are the titles included in the Humble Strategy Bundle. To purchase any of the tiers, head on over to the Humble Bundle page.

Pay US$1 to unlock

  • Dungeon of the Endless
  • Endless Space - Collection
  • Planetary Annihilation: TITANS
  • Company of Heroes 2 - Whale and Dolphin Conservation Charity Pattern Pack
  • 10% off the first month of Humble Monthly

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Empire: Total War Collection
  • Endless Legend - Classic Edition
  • Endless Legend - Tempest DLC
  • 66% off Total War: WARHAMMER

Pay US$12 or more to also unlock

  • Endless Space 2 - Standard Edition
  • Tooth and Tail + Soundtrack
