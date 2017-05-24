WWE Money in the Bank 2017: High road to heavyweight title will be tough call

By on
WWE
WWE wrestlers Alberto Del Rio (L) and Roman Reigns participate during the WWE Survivor Series, a professional wrestling event at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

The WWE Money in the Bank for 2017 has been announced courtesy of Commissioner Shane McMahon during the May 23 edition of SmackDown. The field was initially supposed to be a five-man battle but Kevin Owens found a way to squirm his name to the mix.

The initial five names were AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura. Owens was added after the "Prizefighter" mouthed and used all means to get in. And as one would expect, tensions rose when all combatants took the ring according to WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 takes place on Jun 18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be the eighth WWE MOTB PPV though this one will exclusively be for the SmackDown brand. The winner will eventually face reigning champion Jinder Mahal who is booked to defend his title in the same event against Randy Orton. 

The winner of the 2017 Money in the Bank can technically cash in on the same day, depending on the turn of events. That would depend on the state of the 2017 MOTB winner and whoever emerges as champion in the main event. 

Of the six men battling for the MOTB briefcase, the favourites are obvious. Styles, Owens and Nakamura are looming overwhelming picks and likely in line to be the next SmackDown heavyweight champion.

Then again, this should not discount the chances of Corbin, Zayn and Ziggler. Of the three, Ziggler has competed in previous MOTB matches (2015, 2014, 2012 and 2010). The “Showoff” won the event in 2012 and held the contract for 267 days.  He cashed in the briefcase on the April 8, 2013 edition of WWE Raw, winning the heavyweight title from Alberto Del Rio.

But despite Ziggler’s experience, all that could be out the window. The push given to WWE stars still matters and hence the reason why Styles, Nakamura and Owens are one up over the rest. 

Styles has been doing fine on his own and could easily become the no. 1 contender without the MOTB benefit. But like most, getting a privilege of cashing in at any point is something the “Phenomenal One” is unlikely to shy away from. 

Nakamura should be the favourite of the mix, seeing how he has been growing in popularity. Owens could be a winner as well so it all depends on what the creative team has up its sleeve.

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
For Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi as coach is 'a dream come true'
Chris Paul to Spurs: Pau Gasol has to opt out of Player Option for point guard to join San Antonio
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
WWE Money in the Bank 2017: High road to heavyweight title will be tough call
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before French Open 2017
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before French Open 2017
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car