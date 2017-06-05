WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way

WWE
Reuters/Tami Chappell

WWE Extreme Rules happens later on with most eager to see how the main event turns out. That match will be a Fatal Five-Way match pitting Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor with the winner earning the right to face Brock Lesnar for his Universal title. 

The five protagonists alone carry subplots, meaning that whoever fails to make it is certain to have a new feud once WWE Extreme Rules is over. However, the big question is who will emerge as the victor?

According to Cageside Seats, the money is on Samoa Joe to win it all. If so, it grants Joe’s wish of facing Lesnar making rounds in early may. At that time, the Samoan Submissions Machine appeared on "Talk is Jericho" and was confident that it was a showdown most fans would want to see.

“Absolutely. I think, and I’ve stated it a lot, I think it’s something the fans want to see and I’d definitely like to get into it with Brock.” Joe added, “he’s very intense. It has got to be believable. I think that’s part of it too.”

For those closely following the WWE shows, Joe has not really been tied up to one wrestler. A brewing Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins feud was seen during the May 29 edition of WWE Raw while Wyatt has been trying to get under the skin of Balor. Hence, those planted seeds could become a factor at WWE Extreme Rules and give Joe the advantage in an odd kind of way. 

Assuming that Samoa Joe does emerge the winner, it will be interesting how he can match up with Lesnar. Most are aware of the dominance and power of the “Beast Incarnate” (sans those curious losses to Bill Goldberg) so this could be an interesting push for the Samoan Submission Machine. 

It also begs to ask if this hint at a face-turn for Joe. He has been playing out a heel role though the WWE creative team could stick with what is on the table. Lesnar has shown the ability to play both sides so it may not matter unless Vince McMahon’s call for a change in the script. 

Despite Samoa Joe being the betting favorite, it would be best to see how that WWE Extreme Rules main event will pan out. The event kicks off at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland starting at 10 a.m. AEST with live streaming available from the WWE Network.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
