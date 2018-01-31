WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future

By @saihoops on
Ronda Rousey, UFC, WWE
December 30, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ronda Rousey before her match against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey made her transition to the world of sports entertainment Sunday (Monday AEDT) when she appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. However, the first-ever UFC bantamweight champion has not ruled out the possibility of returning to mixed martial arts in the future. 

Rousey, who won a bronze medal in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, wrapped up her career inside the octagon after a humiliating defeat to Brazilian Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016. It was the second consecutive bout that Rousey had lost, after falling to Holly Holm at UFC 193 on Nov. 15, 2015. Though Rousey never officially announced her retirement, she quietly faded away from the UFC, refusing to address her final two fights that effectively ruined her dominant, 12-0 streak in MMA. 

In her first interview since joining the WWE, Rousey refused to address questions related to her final two bouts against Holm and Nunes. However, she did not rule out a return to the UFC. 

“I think I’d just rather not talk about that (those two losses) right now," Rousey said after a long pause, in a chat with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Rousey said that joining the WWE was one of her childhood dreams, though she spent most of her life honing her craft in judo and MMA

Ronda Rousey still won’t address last two UC losses

“It’s still hard to realise your childhood dreams not coming true. I think the only thing that really helped was finding something else to devote myself to and be successful at. I think I only was able to get past the Olympics when I started doing MMA. And I do believe there is a parallel there. It still hurts that I didn’t win the Olympics. It sounds ridiculous to a lot of people, right? ‘You’re an Olympic medallist, you should be happy.’ But it would be hard to explain that to my 10-year-old self that was so sure she was going to win the Olympics," said an emotional Rousey. 

The WWE and UFC had previously come to terms on a one-fight contract to allow Brock Lesnar to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200. Lesnar, still employed by the WWE, has been rumoured to return to the octagon at some stage in 2018. While Rousey has reportedly committed to a multi-year deal with the WWE, she could follow Lesnar's route and go back-and-forth between MMA and professional wrestling. 

Ronda Rousey is not first combat athlete to crossover to the world of WWE. In 2008, Floyd Mayweather Jr. stepped into the squared circle for a match against The Big Show at WrestleMania 24. The difference, however, is that unlike other crossover stars, Rousey will perform as a full-time wrestler, appearing on WWE's weekly television programming and monthly pay-per-view events. 

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Ben Simmons wants to lead Boomers to Olympic gold medal
DeMarcus Cousins breaks his silence after season-ending injury
NBA Trade News: Cavs want George Hill to accept buyout next season
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7 last for Mike and Rachel
‘Vikings’ season 5’: Ivar’s war paint
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Attacking the Army of the Dead
‘Outlander’ season 4: Behind-the-scenes video
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Liz finds a crucial clue
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 13 ‘The Invisible Hand’ spoilers
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Flu season hits Medford
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 13 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car