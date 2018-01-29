Ronda Rousey signs with WWE, will perform as full-time pro wrestler

Ronda Rousey arrives on the Red Carpet at Lure Nightclub for the premier of The Ultimate Fighter women in the newly formed women in the strawweight class.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, according to a report. Rousey will finally make the transition from mixed martial arts / judo fighter to professional wrestling after being linked with WWE for several years.

Unlike several other crossover stars, Rousey will perform as a full-time wrestler, appearing on WWE's weekly programming and monthly pay-per-view attractions. Shortly after appearing at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia, Rousey told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that her transition is permanent.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much," Rousey was quoted as saying.

Ronda Rousey to appear at WWE WrestleMania

After Asuka claimed victory in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match, WWE women's champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss entered the ring to confront the Japanese star. A few seconds later, Rousey appeared to her signature Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" entrance music, shocking the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. Rousey stepped into the squared circle before pointing to the WrestleMania sign.

"I don't have words at all. I'm like -- this is the most overstimulated I've ever been in my life and ... I'm just, like I'm still processing it. I'm so happy and I don't have words for it -- and I usually have words for everything; This never happened before," Rousey added in the interview.

The 30-year-old Ronda Rousey first came into the limelight when she won a Bronze Medal in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. After blazing a trail for other women in mixed martial arts, Rousey appeared in several movies such as "Entourage," "Furious 7" and "The Expendables 3." The first-ever UFC women's bantamweight champion wrapped up her career in the Octagon on Dec. 30, 2016 after a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes.