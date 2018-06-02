World Outlander Day: Special message from season 4 set

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of actor Sam Heughan as Jamie in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

It has been decided to celebrate June 1st every year as World Outlander Day. The cast members of the show have appeared in a new video that has been released online to mark the occasion, and also to thank the fans for their support.

The video posted on the Twitter page of the TV series [see below] thanks the fans for being a part of the clan. In the video, cast members Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) and Sophie Skelton (Brianna) thanked the fans for being there for the show and supporting it. Rankin added that the people behind the show would not be there without the fans.

“It’s amazing to have such passionate and loyal fan base,” Rankin said. Skelton echoed her co-star’s words and thanked the fans for watching. Commenting on the video online, Skelton also thanked Writer Diana Gabaldon for creating this “wonderful world” in her books, on which the show is based.

The main leads of the TV series Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) also appeared in the video. Heughan jokingly said that the World Outlander Day is an “international holiday.” Both the actors wished the fans.

Commenting on the video, one of the fans posted a GIF on Twitter of a scene from one of Heughan’s old movies. The actor can be seen doing some awkward dance moves, which caught Balfe’s attention.

Balfe and Heughan often get into a duel of words online, and Balfe took this opportunity to tease her fellow cast member a little about the dance scene from his old movie. The Scottish actor said that the scene is a “lesson in how to MOVE!!”

Meanwhile, the producers of the show Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts also wished everyone on World Outlander Day, and thanked the fans for their support [see below].

Filming of season 4 is currently ongoing, and the show is set to air in November.

 

 

Credit: Outlander/Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

