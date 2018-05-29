'Outlander' season 4: Leaked video from set shows cast members

After finding out that “Outlander” season 4 is filming in Cumbernauld Glen, some of the fans headed there to catch a glimpse of the actors. Leaked pictures and videos from the set show the fans getting to see and interact with Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Caitriona Balfe (Claire), and John Bell (Young Ian).

A video posted on Twitter shows the cast members making their way from the filming location to their vehicles. There were security personnel to escort the actors, while some of the fans waited patiently.

Bell was the first actor the fans saw, but the exhausted actor went straight to the cars. Heughan wished the fans, and Balfe took the time to sign an autograph.

A picture posted on Twitter shows Heughan posing for a selfie with the fans. More pictures from the same interaction posted on Twitter show all the three actors.

A video posted on Twitter shows Heughan talking with the fans and signing a few autographs. The fan who posted the video online said in her post that she shared the video online to show what a “super nice guy” Heughan is.

Another set of pictures posted on Twitter show the vehicles and what appears to be one of the filming locations deep in the woods. There’s also a picture of one of the dogs that has been cast to play Rollo on the show his year.

Filming at Cumbernauld Glen was scheduled for one day. It isn’t clear if the cast and crew continued the production at this location, or if they have already left the area. Filming for the next season continues, and they are expected to wrap up all the work by next month.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime in November. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.