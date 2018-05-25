'Outlander' season 4: New Teaser of Jamie and Young Ian

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A new teaser picture of “Outlander” season 4 has been released online. The picture shows Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and John Bell (Young Ian) standing in front of what appears to be a shop.

Young Ian will be alive and well after the shipwreck in the season 3 finale. The new picture [see below] shows the young man staying with his uncle, rather than going back to his parents in Scotland. “Like uncle, like nephew,” Bell wrote, commenting on the picture.

“Now stay out of trouble, or it'll be muck patties for the two of ye,” the official Twitter page of the TV series joked. Fans of the TV series know that Jamie often tends to get into trouble, especially with Red coats, and Young Ian’s desire for adventure has gotten him into trouble in the past.

“Hahah ooooh heeeeeelllloo Wilmington!!!!!” Heughan wrote in a tweet [see below]. Fans who have read the books written by Diana Gabaldon will remember that Wilmington will play an important role in the story, especially the local newspaper Wilmington Gazette.

Events in Wilmington will lead to another big time travel on the show, and the reunion that this leads to is something that many of the fans are looking forward to this year. It will be interesting to see if the TV series will follow the same storyline as the books, or if there will be a twist added.

A new set of actors have also joined the show, and Bell welcomed them online [see below]. Many of the new character will be found in the American colonies, where Jamie will discover that he has relatives he can connect with.

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing. The production is expected to wrap next month. The show is set to air in November.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car