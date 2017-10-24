Wonder Woman dominates US' list of most Googled Halloween costumes for 2017

Screenshot of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman from the official trailer

Google Trends has revealed the most popular Halloween costume in the United States this year. The search giant found that Wonder Woman tops the list.

The recently released data from Google determines that Harley Quinn and clowns also dominated the search in several states. Pirates are widely searched in the coastal community of Naples. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are also popular today.

Google breaks ideas down state by state. The most Googled Halloween costumes this year are the following.

Alaska: Ninja

Alabama: Wonder Woman

Arkansas: Clown

Arizona: Wonder Woman

California: Wonder Woman

Colorado: Wonder Woman

Connecticut: Wonder Woman

District of Columbia: Harley Quinn

Delaware: It

Florida: Wonder Woman

Georgia: Harley Quinn

Hawaii: Wonder Woman

Iowa: Wonder Woman

Idaho: Rabbit

Illinois: Wonder Woman

Indiana: Dinosaur

Kansas: Wonder Woman

Kentucky: Clown

Louisiana: Wonder Woman

Massachusetts: Wonder Woman

Maryland: Wonder Woman

Maine: Superhero

Michigan: Wonder Woman

Minnesota: Zombie

Missouri: Clown

Mississippi: Mouse

Montana: Dinosaur

North Carolina: Wonder Woman

North Dakota: Unicorn

Nebraska: Wonder Woman

New Hampshire: Rabbit

New Jersey: Wonder Woman

New Mexico: Harley Quinn

Nevada: Wonder Woman

New York: Wonder Woman

Ohio: Harley Quinn

Oklahoma: Wonder Woman

Oregon: Unicorn

Pennsylvania: Harley Quinn

Rhode Island: Witch

South Carolina: Harley Quinn

South Dakota: Witch

Tennessee: Wonder Woman

Texas: Wonder Woman

Utah: Witch

Virginia: Wonder Woman

Vermont: Catwoman

Washington: Wonder Woman

Wisconsin: Zombie

West Virginia: Clown

Wyoming: Joker

Google News Lab’s Frightgeist is a database backed by Google searches in the United States. It can be used to keep track of the most popular costumes every year.

The Google Frightgeist tool can present data in many ways. For those who want to dress local, a switch on the Frightgeist can be flipped to find the top five outfits in a specific area.

Frightgeist also has a Costume Map mode that allows users to see which outfits are trending where. The release of the horror movie “It” appears to make “clowns” big in Stephen King’s home state of Maine.

In other news concerning All Hallows' Eve, Amazon's Alexa smart speakers offer spooky games to play. The Magic Door, for instance, is an interactive adventure game and the Dark Forest Path can take users to Witch's mansion in search of the Wise Wizard.

Alexa can also read scary stories with the Boo Bot skill. This skill can be enabled by saying "Alexa, ask Boo Bot for a scary story,” and Alexa will start reading a story from the /r/shortscarystories subreddit.