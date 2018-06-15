'Wonder Woman 2': Chris Pine will be back

By @sachintrivedig on
WW2 First Look Image - Gal Gadot
A still from "Wonder Woman 1984" movie with Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. Wonder Woman 1984

The first look of the upcoming “Wonder Woman 2” has been released online. One of the pictures shows the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. The plot of the film is set in the 1980s, where the superhero will face a new villain.

The official title of the film has been revealed to be “Wonder Woman 1984.” Two pictures have been released from the film, the first [see above] shows the superhero staring at a glass window that has the old fashioned box TV sets. The second picture [see below] shows Trevor.

Trevor’s return is surprising after the events in the first movie. The character’s picture appears to show him a little older and a little out of place in the 1980s. Will there be a time travel element involved? Or will the character live through the years somehow like Captain America (Chris Evans)?

The new villain that Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) will face in the film is Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). There have been different iterations of this villainous character in the comics, and the iterations that have supernatural powers show the character to be a half-human, half-cheetah hybrid with increased strength and speed. It will be interesting to see how this character is brought to life in the films.

After delivering a massive hit at the box office with the 2017 film “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins returns at the helm once again for the sequel. The script of the film has been written by Dave Callahan, Geoff Johns, and Jenkins. The other confirmed cast member of the film is Pedro Pascal, but details about his character in the film are being kept under wraps at the moment.

Principal photography of “Wonder Woman 1984” has begun. Filming will take place in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands. The film will be released on Oct. 31, 2019 in Australia and New Zealand.

WW2 First Look Image - Chris Pine Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman 1984."  Wonder Woman 1984

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Jake Johnson is the older ‘Spider-Man’ in new film
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ may be a reboot
‘Bumblebee’ movie: New behind-the-scenes video
Ronald Moore explains process of making ‘Outlander’
'Lucifer' season 4 may find a new home at Amazon
Amazon currently discussing reviving ‘Lucifer’ TV series
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car