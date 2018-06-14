‘Star Wars Resistance’: New character details revealed

Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront" during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015.

Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir, senior producer at EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, introduces the new video game "Star Wars Battlefront" during Electronic Arts media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

“Star Wars Resistance” is a new animation series that is being developed as a replacement to the “Rebels” series. The plot of the show is set a few years before the events in “The Force Awakens.” Details about some new characters on the show have now surfaced online.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a video of which has been posted on YouTube, Jim Rash confirmed that he and Bobby Moynihan have leant their voices to characters in the upcoming TV series.

Rash isn’t allowed to say much about the show, and he also pointed out that his is a recurring character, so doesn’t know a lot about what happens in between, in the episodes that his character skips.

What Rash can say about his and Moynihan’s characters is that these two characters are responsible for running the equipment for the Resistance. He compared the two characters to the characters Oscar and Felix from “The Odd Couple” franchise.

There’s going to be a lot of humour in the TV series, judging from what Rash said. The plot is expected to focus on the early days of the formation of the Resistance to fight the growing threat from the First Order.

Although Rash confirmed that he is a part of the TV series, he hasn’t been able to see much of what has been developed. The actor has only seen the early animation, and he feels that the show already looks “amazing.”

Given the timeline of the TV series, fans can expect to see familiar characters from the movies. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Captain Phasma (Gwendolyn Christie) are among the characters that have been confirmed to be featured on the show.

Dave Filoni is the creator of the show. Filoni was also the executive producer of “Rebels” TV series.

The plot of “Star Wars Resistance” is about a young pilot named Kazuda Xiono. The pilot is recruited for a secret mission to investigate the First Order.