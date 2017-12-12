Women who accuse Trump of sexually inappropriate behaviour call for Congress investigation

By on
donald
Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open September 7, 1997. Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo FROM THE FILES PACKAGE "THE CANDIDATES"

Women who accuse US President Donald Trump of sexually inappropriate behaviour are calling for lawmakers to open an investigation. Meanwhile, the president denied such claims while the White House has supposedly said that the accusers are lying.

On Monday, a group of female accusers demanded that Congress start an investigation. It is not the first time the women have come forward. Rachel Crooks, Samantha Holvey and Jessica Leeds first came to the public eye during last year’s presidential election.

Holvey has claimed that Trump barged into a dressing room of Miss USA. He was said to be a part owner of the beauty pageant at that time.

Crooks and Leeds accused the POTUS of groping and kissing without their consent. But the allegations do not end there as over a dozen women have accused him of sexual assault and other sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Holvey said at press conference at the Lexington Hotel in New York lawmakers must extend the same scrutiny to Trump as they did to Minnesota senator Al Franken. The later had faced an ethics investigation over claims of groping and unwanted kissing before his resignation.

She argued that it is fair that the POTUS be investigated too. Crooks seconded, saying a Congress investigation is probably the only thing they can ask for.

Calls for Trump to resign

Amid the allegations against the US leader, New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on Trump to step down, telling CNN the president should resign. She added the allegations are numerous and labelled them as “credible.”

The prominent Democrat said she has heard the women’s testimony and found that many of them were heartbreaking. She also believes that Trump must be investigated.

Democratic Sen Ron Wyden of Oregon has also called on Trump to resign. He took to Twitter to also call for Congress to investigate the allegations and pointed out that no one is above the law.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has said on a press briefing the allegations against the POTUS dated from “long before [Trump] was elected president.” “The people of this country, in a decisive election, supported President Trump,” she added.

As for Holvey, Crooks and Leeds, one thing they have in common is that they are all hoping their stories will have a greater impact under the #MeToo movement. Holvey said on NBC’s Today show the environment is different. “Let’s try round two,” she said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car