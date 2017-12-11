Trump slams 'fake news media', wants some reporters to be fired

US President Donald Trump criticised “fake news media” on Sunday, calling it a stain on America. He slammed them for being out of control, and that correct reporting means nothing to them.

“Very little discussion of all the purposely false and defamatory stories put out this week by the Fake News Media,” the POTUS wrote in an early morning tweet. He added that “major lies” were written.

The tweet came after various journalists earned Trump and his supporters’ attention over a series of supposed reporting errors. Washington Post’s Dave Weigel has tweeted a photo of an empty arena before a Trump rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

But the photo was supposedly taken hours before the rally started. Trump also shared photos of the arena showing it was full. The photo Weigel tweeted no longer appears on his personal account.

Weigel apologised after another reporter told him that he had gotten it wrong. He admitted that he was confused, but maintained that the “bad tweet” was from his personal social media account and not a story for Washington Post.

Despite his apology, Trump believed Weigel must be fired. He pointed out that the reporter just admitted that the photo he shared showing an almost empty arena for the president’s speech was fake, and that he went ahead and tweeted it despite knowing that the place was packed and was actually shown on television.

On Friday, Trump called ABC News's Brian Ross a “fraudster.” The reporter has claimed that Trump had directed Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. The report was eventually corrected by his news organisation to say that the US leader asked Flynn to contact Russia by the time he was already elected.

Trump believed that Ross must be fired too. He said he was suspended for a month when he should have been fired for what he wrote. Ross was suspended for four weeks with no pay.

The POTUS also took aim at CNN at a rally in Florida after the news media made a correction about documents Donald Trump Jr obtained from WikiLeaks. The news organisation updated its story to include the correct date. The POTUS thanked CNN for doing so, and added it should have been apologising for the last two years and encouraged his Twitter followers to see if CNN fires those responsible.