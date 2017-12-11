Trump slams 'fake news media', wants some reporters to be fired

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump criticised “fake news media” on Sunday, calling it a stain on America. He slammed them for being out of control, and that correct reporting means nothing to them.

“Very little discussion of all the purposely false and defamatory stories put out this week by the Fake News Media,” the POTUS wrote in an early morning tweet. He added that “major lies” were written.

The tweet came after various journalists earned Trump and his supporters’ attention over a series of supposed reporting errors. Washington Post’s Dave Weigel has tweeted a photo of an empty arena before a Trump rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

But the photo was supposedly taken hours before the rally started. Trump also shared photos of the arena showing it was full. The photo Weigel tweeted no longer appears on his personal account.

Weigel apologised after another reporter told him that he had gotten it wrong. He admitted that he was confused, but maintained that the “bad tweet” was from his personal social media account and not a story for Washington Post.

Despite his apology, Trump believed Weigel must be fired. He pointed out that the reporter just admitted that the photo he shared showing an almost empty arena for the president’s speech was fake, and that he went ahead and tweeted it despite knowing that the place was packed and was actually shown on television.

On Friday, Trump called ABC News's Brian Ross a “fraudster.” The reporter has claimed that Trump had directed Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. The report was eventually corrected by his news organisation to say that the US leader asked Flynn to contact Russia by the time he was already elected.

Trump believed that Ross must be fired too. He said he was suspended for a month when he should have been fired for what he wrote. Ross was suspended for four weeks with no pay.

The POTUS also took aim at CNN at a rally in Florida after the news media made a correction about documents Donald Trump Jr obtained from WikiLeaks. The news organisation updated its story to include the correct date. The POTUS thanked CNN for doing so, and added it should have been apologising for the last two years and encouraged his Twitter followers to see if CNN fires those responsible.

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Coronation Street' Dec. 11 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 11 'All Is Bright' spoilers
'Days Of Our Lives' Dec. 8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 4 teaser trailer: Living the American dream
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in -7 degrees
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car