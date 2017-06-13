'Winds of Winter' theory: This character is doomed after sitting on the Iron Throne; Visions and prophecy from TV series

A vision or a prophecy shown in the HBO TV series may come true in “Winds of Winter,” according to a fan theory. The scene may have been a foreshadowing of the eventual doom of a major character after getting the Iron Throne. The following article contains minor spoilers from the show.

When Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has a vision in the House of the Undying, it shows her what she wants to see- the Iron Throne and her husband and son. According to a fan theory posted on Reddit, the scene is a sort of prophecy that reveals the character’s fate.

The Mother of Dragons may be in a position to capture King’s Landing and the Iron Throne. In the scene in the TV series, the roof of the throne room is gone, which may be due to dragon fire. She sees the snow fall into the room, which is an indication that she will capture the city in winter.

The very next scene takes her beyond the Wall. This suggests that she may be duty bound to protect the realm from the threat of the White Walkers, either before taking the Iron Throne or just after.

In the blizzard, which is symbolic of the White Walkers, she sees a Dothraki tent. According to the fan the tent symbolises death. In it she sees her dead husband and son, who are waiting for her. The interpretation of this prophecy is that Daenerys will die fighting the White Walkers.

The death of Daenerys Targaryen may be a major blow, but the story can still continue if Jon Snow comes back to life in “Winds of Winter,” just like the way he did in the TV series. The show has revealed him to be a Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.