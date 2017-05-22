'Winds of Winter' theory: The mystery of the Knight of the Laughing Tree

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

There are many mysteries in “A Song of Ice and Fire,” some of which may be solved in “Winds of Winter.” However, there will be other mysteries that George RR Martin will leave for the imagination of the fans. One such intriguing storyline is that of the Knight of the Laughing Tree. The following article contains spoilers.

The tourney at Harrenhal is legendary in “A Song of Ice and Fire.” The events of that tourney echo through time till this day, and in many ways the turmoil began with this place. A new theory posted on YouTube shows how the mystery of the Knight of the Laughing Tree connects to the larger plot, and may be a significant character in the books.

Everyone knows how a mystery knight appeared out of nowhere and defeated three knights. He did this to bring three squires to justice for bullying a crannogman. One possibility is that the bullied man was Howland Reed, but the theory points out that he did not have the strength to perform that way in a joust.

If Howland was the crannogman that was bullied, then who fought for him in that ill-fitting armour? The theory suggests that it was Lyanna Stark. She is an excellent horse rider, a prerequisite to be able to joust. She has the noble heart of a Stark and the courage to take on the men in the tourney.

Her taking part in the tourney had a major implication on the plot of the books. The Mad King had sent his son to find out who this mysterious knight was. However, all that was found was the shield with the laughing tree symbol.

The theory asks the pertinent question – What if Prince Rhaegar lied? What if he found the knight? And upon discovering her identity, fell in love with Lyanna, thus setting of the events that led to Robert’s rebellion. It remains to be seen whether Martin chooses to reveal this part of the storyline in “Winds of Winter.”

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car