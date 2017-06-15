'Winds of Winter': George RR Martin doesn't give weekly updates because they may anger fans even more

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

George RR Martin is yet to complete “Winds of Winter” and a release date is still nowhere in sight. So, when the fans see the author constantly posting about his “Wild Cards” series, there is bound to be some frustration and anger. One of the fans recently asked the author about this, and the later took the time to explain the situation.

Commenting on a post on Martin’s blog, one of the fans pointed out that there are more fans for “A Song of Ice and Fire” than there are for the “Wild Cards” series. The fan hoped the author could give an update for his next book in the popular fantasy series for every 10 posts about “Wild Cards.”

Replying to the comment, Martin pointed out that “Wild Cards,” though not as popular as his other series, has a fan base of its own that has helped the series to thrive for thirty years, with more books to come in the future. The author explained that the reason he has been posting more about this particular series lately is because there is news that needs to be shared with the fans, such as new books coming out or a new website etc.

As far as the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” is concerned, Martin said he’d rather not post a weekly update saying “still working on it, not done yet.” He is aware of some other authors who give constant production updates, like “wrote three pages today.” Such updates, Martin said, were not his style. However, the author did try his hand with this as well when he was writing “A Dance with Dragons,” but still it seemed to have made the fans angry.

Martin pointed out that he has many sample chapters of “Winds of Winter” posted on his website. He added that no matter how many chapters he gives away, the fans will not be satisfied. The only solution to the problem is finishing the book, which he said he is trying to do.