Why cannabis is popular across all age groups

Cannabis-derived products can be marketed across all ages and its growing popularity is making it known from baby boomers to the millennials, apparently because of their health benefits.

For years, cannabis has been held as illegal, and still is, in many states and countries across the world. But with growing interest and research on the plant, cannabinoids — a substance extracted from cannabis particularly the hemp variety — is found to lack the active THC chemical responsible for making users high. Some cannabinoids also work as a natural substance in the body, enhancing cell function and are, thus, safe for children. In addition, cannabis-products are becoming popular among the elderly, a study shows, suggesting that no one’s too old for pot and might even be beneficial during old age.

According to NBC, baby boomers are growing to be the largest consumers of cannabis, as an increasing number of people join a bus trip that brings seniors to Bud and Bloom, a medical marijuana dispensary that caters to seniors. Among these baby boomers that use medical marijuana is Arlene Drenkhahn, who is suffering from arthritis and has found refuge from the miracle plant. Of these participating senior citizens, about 90 percent consume marijuana for medical purposes. while the remaining 10 percent do so for recreational cause.

Oldies like the goodies

Meanwhile, a news report citing a study conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health proved the same sentiment from the increasing number of older adults using medicinal marijuana. The use of marijuana among people at least 65 years of age increased by 250 percent in a span of seven years ending 2013.

Marijuana use also spiked among those aged 50 and up while. In 2003, roughly 4.5 percent of people aged 50 to 64 and 0.4 percent of seniors aged at least 65 years had used marijuana in the prior year. By 2013, the figures respectively grew to 7.1 percent and 1.4 percent.

In addition, a paper published in the Gerontologist journal, as reported by LiveScience, age-related health concerns along with the rising number of places that legalise marijuana are boosting marijuana use among senior citizens.

A fast-emerging brand that is becoming names trusted by CBD users of any age is PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (TCMKTS:POTN). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Diamond CBD, Inc., the Florida-based firm boast of its wide range of CBD products from pain-relieving oils and creams that can cater to adults. It also offers various flavours of CBD gummies that kids can chew on.

Diamond CBD is a leading firm in the research and development of CBD hemp products. It assures that its team of expert check the quality of the products in every step of the production process and can hence provide complete information on its source of origin to retail shelves. Diamond CBD’s products are legal in the US, 100 percent natural and lab-tested.

Article provided via third party press release.