Why cannabis is popular across all age groups

By @chelean on
Cannabis (5)
A variety of medicinal marijuana buds in jars are pictured at Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group dispensary in West Hollywood, California US, October 18, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Cannabis-derived products can be marketed across all ages and its growing popularity is making it known from baby boomers to the millennials, apparently because of their health benefits.

For years, cannabis has been held as illegal, and still is, in many states and countries across the world. But with growing interest and research on the plant, cannabinoids — a substance extracted from cannabis particularly the hemp variety — is found to lack the active THC chemical responsible for making users high. Some cannabinoids also work as a natural substance in the body, enhancing cell function and are, thus, safe for children. In addition, cannabis-products are becoming popular among the elderly, a study shows, suggesting that no one’s too old for pot and might even be beneficial during old age.

According to NBC, baby boomers are growing to be the largest consumers of cannabis, as an increasing number of people join a bus trip that brings seniors to Bud and Bloom, a medical marijuana dispensary that caters to seniors. Among these baby boomers that use medical marijuana is Arlene Drenkhahn, who is suffering from arthritis and has found refuge from the miracle plant. Of these participating senior citizens, about 90 percent consume marijuana for medical purposes. while the remaining 10 percent do so for recreational cause.

Oldies like the goodies

Meanwhile, a news report citing a study conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health proved the same sentiment from the increasing number of older adults using medicinal marijuana. The use of marijuana among people at least 65 years of age increased by 250 percent in a span of seven years ending 2013.

Marijuana use also spiked among those aged 50 and up while. In 2003, roughly 4.5 percent of people aged 50 to 64 and 0.4 percent of seniors aged at least 65 years had used marijuana in the prior year. By 2013, the figures respectively grew to 7.1 percent and 1.4 percent.

In addition, a paper published in the Gerontologist journal, as reported by LiveScience, age-related health concerns along with the rising number of places that legalise marijuana are boosting marijuana use among senior citizens.

A fast-emerging brand that is becoming names trusted by CBD users of any age is PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (TCMKTS:POTN). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Diamond CBD, Inc., the Florida-based firm boast of its wide range of CBD products from pain-relieving oils and creams that can cater to adults. It also offers various flavours of CBD gummies that kids can chew on.

Diamond CBD is a leading firm in the research and development of CBD hemp products. It assures that its team of expert check the quality of the products in every step of the production process and can hence provide complete information on its source of origin to retail shelves. Diamond CBD’s products are legal in the US, 100 percent natural and lab-tested.

Article provided via third party press release.

Related
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: New pictures of Brianna and Laoghaire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Focus on crime lords
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Big time jump confirmed
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: More crossovers possible
'The 100' season 5 teaser pictures
‘The 100’ season 5: Jason Rothenberg shares stills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car