Pot production issues mean cannabis investing involves more than just buying marijuana stocks

By @chelean on
Marijuana Plant
Marijuana plants are seen at Ganja Farms marijuana store in Bogota, Colombia, February 10, 2016. Reuters/John Vizcaino

Investors are looking to make a fortune by investing in the surging marijuana industry. Now that more and more states are legalising marijuana, the lure of marijuana stocks and businesses and their massive potential for growth is too big to leave unexplored.

Efforts to take a sizable share of this booming market are stronger than before. For instance, the California Growers Association is fighting the authorities’ decision to put limits on acreage that can be used by a single grower. Marijuana Stocks reported that there is a real chance this would lead to big agribusiness dominating small-time grower in the Salinas and Central valleys.

The CGA is willing to fight the Department of Food & Agriculture in court to overturn its one-acre-per-grower limit for marijuana cultivation. As this industry continues to expand, it would not be a surprise that more producers will fight over the right to cultivate and produce on a massive scale.

Production costs — up or down?

While cultivation area remains a point of contention in California, mandatory wage hike is expected to influence a surge in the cost of producing marijuana products and derivatives in Ontario. Medical marijuana producer Aphria Inc. expects additional US$600,000 (AU$770,250) annual costs due to the minimum wage increase from US$11.60 (AU$14.89) to US$14(AU$17.97) per hour.

In 2019, the minimum wage would hit the US$15 (AU$19.26) mark per hour, which would incur another US$300,000 (AU$385,000) per year. Industry insiders say that eventually, the added costs could be passed on to the consumers and buyers.

Meanwhile, others believe that a surge in producers in the future could more than offset this potential hike in prices. ArcView Group CEO Troy Dayton said things will only get better with the advancement of agricultural technology. “Anybody that is investing in this sector or starting a business in this sector needs to be doing so with the understanding that the price of cannabis is going to drop precipitously,” he added.

The efficiency in production could result in a price drop of less than US$300 (AU$385) a pound from as a high of more than US$1,000(AU$1,284) a pound.

Investing in the industry

With the cannabis market in North America to hit over US$20 billion (AU$25.67 billion) in five years with thanks to the legalisation of the plant, more companies and individuals are dipping their toes in the surging industry — whether as a business entity or an investor.

For those who want to invest in a startup of wholesale marijuana cultivator, indoor cultivation sets you back US$75 (AU$96.29) per square foot. Greenhouse cultivation costs US$50 (AU$64.19) per square foot while a combination of both costs US$17 (AU$21.82).

On the other hand, the outdoor type of cultivation remains the cheapest at US$10 (AU$12.84) per square foot. Indoor cultivation requires greater financial support because marijuana is being grown in a controlled environment where temperature and humidity are measured and artificial lighting is placed.

Meanwhile, for those looking for marijuana stocks and cannabis companies to invest in, these companies are recently making waves in the market.

Aphria

Aphria Inc. has decided to sell part of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. recently. The continued banning of marijuana under the federal law in the U.S. served as catalyst why Aphria Inc is selling 26.7 million Liberty shares at US$1.25 (AU$1.60) per share. Frozen yogurt chain Yogen Fruz is reportedly buying 80 percent of the shares while the rest are going to be acquired by Delavaco Capital.

Aphria CEO Vic Neufeld believes it was a necessary step to take. "While I continue to believe there is tremendous opportunity in the US for medical cannabis, the sale of these shares serve the best interests of our shareholders," he added.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has acquired a 19.9 percent stake in Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. for US$103.5 million (AU$132.87). This move will give Aurora Cannabis new platform to reach target audience faster. Liquor Stores have a total of 231 stores in Western Canada and some parts of the US. The company revealed that it plans to convert some of its outlets into cannabis stores.

PotNetwork Holding

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) is still going strong this year after having a stellar 2017. The company’s revenues skyrocketed by as much as 1,300 percent. This growth was primarily driven by its subsidiary Diamond CBD. Its CBD products are gaining momentum with the legalisation of medical marijuana.

Diamond CBD features products that can cater to different consumer demographics. They even have products for overall wellness of pets. Among its most popular CBD products are hill Gummies, Relax Gummies, Liquid Gold vape liquid, flavoured CBD Hemp Oils, Blue CBD Crystals Isolate, Relax Extreme CBD.

Its wide variety of offerings for consumers has led PotNetwork to achieve a total revenue of about US$14.5 million (AU$18.61 million) in 2017 — surpassing the projected US$8.3 million (AU$10.66 million) figure — thanks to Diamond CBD outperforming its sales growth each month.

Article based on supplied press release

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4 production going well
‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ recap: The best thing is the last scene
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
'The Walking Dead' season 8: The possible end of the Scavengers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: New trailer released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 9: Aidan prepares for kidney donation
'Coronation Street' Feb. 9 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car