Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket

Wesfarmers has declared its plans to spin off its Coles supermarket business to create one of Australia’s top-30 listed companies. Shares in the Australian retail conglomerate jumped to a six-week high on Friday following the announcement.

Wesfarmers said the decision came after a review of its complete portfolio of businesses, including retailers Officeworks, Bunnings, Kmart and its chemical and mining assets. The review focused on plans to support greater levels of future growth and total shareholder returns.

Rob Scott, managing director of Wesfarmers, said the Group was repositioning its portfolio in order to target a higher capital weighting towards businesses with strong future earnings growth prospects. Wesfarmers acquired Coles as part of Coles Group in 2007. Scott noted that it has successfully turned around the business and restored its position as a leading Australian retailer since then.

He said they believe Coles is of a scale where it should be operated and owned separately. Scott also said it has developed strong investment fundamentals and now a mature and cash-generative business.

Scott said Coles is an attractive investment. "Coles will be well positioned to continue to deliver long-term earnings growth, with an earnings profile that is expected to be resilient through economic cycles,” The ABC reported him as saying.

Investment bank Credit Suisse has valued Coles and its convenience stores at about $21 billion as a standalone business. Wesfarmers was yet to put a price on the demerger.

Wesfarmers said it would not completely exit the business. It would maintain a minority 20 percent stake in the spun-off business, "to support strategic alignment between Wesfarmers and Coles in relation to various growth initiatives, including in the areas of data and digital.”

SBS reported Citi retail analyst Bryan Raymond as saying that the move was positive not only for Wesfarmers shareholders but also for the wider supermarket sector. "Shareholders can now gain exposure to a Wesfarmers business primarily driven by Bunnings in Australia and New Zealand," he said in a note.

Another announcement from Wesfarmers was that Coles managing director John Durkan will be replaced by Steven Cain, the current head of Metcash's IGA division. Durkan has been in the job four years and turning around Coles Liquor was one of his successes. Coles Liquor had been in structural decline for years.

By itself, Coles is one of Australia’s largest businesses. It has nearly 110,000 employees across its network of 2,500 stores.