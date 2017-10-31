Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles

By on
woolworths
A shopper walks out of a Woolworths store in Sydney, Australia, May 12, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

Woolworths revealed its rate of growth on Tuesday, and the figures were ahead of Coles. The supermarket recorded comparable food sales growth of 4.9 percent for the first three months of the financial year while its rival handed down 0.3 percent growth last week, which was said to be the lowest rate of growth since Wesfarmers bought the business.

Brad Banducci, Woolworths' chief executive, commented about the results, saying one of the areas they have been struggling with has been the big basket family. He revealed they have seen shrinking items per basket.

The latest figures from Woolworths revealed that it managed to grow its food sales to $9.63 billion in the 14 weeks to October 1. That is a rise of 4.7 percent in gross numbers.

The growth comes despite drop in grocery prices, falling 2.4 percent during the quarter. Customers were offered cheap tomatoes, lettuce and berries.

Woolworths, Banducci said, was now competitive with Coles. They have also seen jump in liquor sales at Woolworths' BWS and Dan Murphy's chains, a rise of 3.8 percent to $2 billion in the first quarter and a jump of 3.3 percent in comparable terms. Higher online sales also translated to sales growth, the company added.

Across the Woolworths group, total sales jumped $513 million from the same period last year to $14.5 billion.  "We have continued the good sales momentum from the second half of FY17 and made pleasing progress against our key priorities over the quarter," Banducci said, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

He added that they were happy with the recent progress. Banducci also recognised that there remains much more to do and said their focus is now firmly on the Christmas trading period.

The company is keeping its focus on creating better customer and team experiences. “We are also conscious of the changing needs of our customers who are looking for increasing levels of convenience and we are working hard to meet this need, with pick up one of the many initiatives we have underway,” Banducci said.

Over the past two years, Woolworths has spent more than $1 billion cutting prices, updating stores and investing in service. Based on its latest sales report, it is now gaining momentum against Coles and newer rivals Aldi and Costco. Meanwhile, Coles managing director John Durkan said he expected sales to perk up in the second half of the year as long as "nothing dramatic" happened in the market.

CNBC/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
Lewis Hamilton on fourth F1 World Title: 'Beyond wildest dreams'
Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal to remain No. 1
Draymond Green, Bradley Beal escape suspension for altercation
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera and Kanan get intimate
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car