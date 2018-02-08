Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral

A video showing US President Donald Trump having a bad hair day goes viral and draws various reactions. He was climbing the stairs to Air Force One, which will bear him to Mar-a-Lago, last week when the wind picked up.

There were some handshakes and a salute before the president reached for the banister. The wind made a grab for his hair half way up the steps, blasting his yellow hair right, left and centre, and mostly right and left.

The strands of his hair were lifted like a flap. His scalp was revealed for all to see. Jensen Karp, who shared the footage wrote that he “can’t stop watching this.” “That’s weird looking- it’s mesmerizing,” another wrote. The moment was even compared to a scene in “Empire Strikes Back.”

While what looks to be a bad hair day for Trump has been making headlines and getting different comments on the Internet, he did not appear terribly concerned about the wind blowing his hair at that time. When he reached the top steps, the president turned around and even managed to wave before he headed inside his plane.

The POTUS’ hair has previously drawn speculations whether it was a wig, implants or his real hair. He tried to convince people during the 2016 presidential election campaign that it was real when asked, on a number of occasions, crowd members to take hold and pull it.

Michael Wolff’s book titled “Fire and Fury: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” suggests that first daughter Ivanka Trump is among those who have been critical on the way her father styles her hair. It claims that Ivanka has “often described the mechanics behind it to friends.”“An absolutely clean pate- a contained island after scalp reduction surgery- surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the centre then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” the books quotes her as saying.

Harold Bornstein, who is said to have been the POTUS doctor for several years, has told the New York Times that Trump used a prostate-related drug for hair growth. There were also claims that he used medicine in order to avoid baldness. Ronny Jackson, a US admiral who documented Trump’s annual medical, reported earlier this year that the 71-year-old president was specifically taking a medicine called Propecia.

strangervideo/YouTube