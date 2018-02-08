Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral

By on
hair
US President Donald Trump was climbing the stairs to Air Force One. Screenshot from YouTube/Nostalgia Blast

A video showing US President Donald Trump having a bad hair day goes viral and draws various reactions. He was climbing the stairs to Air Force One, which will bear him to Mar-a-Lago, last week when the wind picked up.

There were some handshakes and a salute before the president reached for the banister. The wind made a grab for his hair half way up the steps, blasting his yellow hair right, left and centre, and mostly right and left.

The strands of his hair were lifted like a flap. His scalp was revealed for all to see. Jensen Karp, who shared the footage wrote that he “can’t stop watching this.” “That’s weird looking- it’s mesmerizing,” another wrote. The moment was even compared to a scene in “Empire Strikes Back.”

While what looks to be a bad hair day for Trump has been making headlines and getting different comments on the Internet, he did not appear terribly concerned about the wind blowing his hair at that time. When he reached the top steps, the president turned around and even managed to wave before he headed inside his plane.

The POTUS’ hair has previously drawn speculations whether it was a wig, implants or his real hair. He tried to convince people during the 2016 presidential election campaign that it was real when asked, on a number of occasions, crowd members to take hold and pull it.

Michael Wolff’s book titled “Fire and Fury: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” suggests that first daughter Ivanka Trump is among those who have been critical on the way her father styles her hair. It claims that Ivanka has “often described the mechanics behind it to friends.”“An absolutely clean pate- a contained island after scalp reduction surgery- surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the centre then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” the books quotes her as saying.

Harold Bornstein, who is said to have been the POTUS doctor for several years, has told the New York Times that Trump used a prostate-related drug for hair growth. There were also claims that he used medicine in order to avoid baldness. Ronny Jackson, a US admiral who documented Trump’s annual medical, reported earlier this year that the 71-year-old president was specifically taking a medicine called Propecia.

strangervideo/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks targeting Magic point guard Elfrid Payton
Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks star out for remainder of the season
Lakers expected to shift focus to 2019 Free Agency
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs
Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Morgan is not the only change
‘The 100’ season 5: Trailer being prepared
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases line from script
'NCIS' season 15 episode 15 ‘Keep Your Enemies Closer’ spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Junior, Tani go undercover
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 will be the last
‘Once Upon A Time’ ending: Adam Horowitz thanks everyone
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car