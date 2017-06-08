‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’

By @ULB1N on
‘Vikings’ season 5 - Clive Standen & Travis Fimmel
Clive Standen (Rollo) and Travis Fimmel (Ragnar) on the set of ‘Vikings.’ Instagram/Clive Standen

“Vikings” season 5 may have wrapped up filming, but the fans of the History show still have no idea when the series returns. The showrunners have previously stated on different occasions that it’s going to launch this year, although they haven’t exactly mentioned when. Now, a cast member has hinted about the fifth season’s possible release date.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about the fifth season of “Vikings.” An official announcement has yet to be made regarding the air date of the season premiere. Episodes from the series’ previous seasons are available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS.

“Vikings” executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan previously mentioned that the show’s upcoming season is so “fabulous” that it will “blow socks off.” If that kind of hype machine doesn’t get fans excited, perhaps nothing will. Unfortunately, when pressed for an air date, O’Sullivan only mentioned that “it’ll be this year, we just don’t know when,” and hoped that an official one will be provided soon.

Cast member Clive Standen, meanwhile, has painted a slightly clearer season 5 picture. The actor is set to return as a “very different” Rollo next season. Ragnar’s brother is reportedly going to have an “explosive” reunion with his remaining family and friends.

Standen recently spent his spare time doing a Q&A on Twitter. The “Taken” star told his followers to “ask away” since he wasn’t “going anywhere.” Sure enough, an excited fan asked the actor about the upcoming season of the History show and its release date, and he gave out his best approximation.

“‘Vikings season 5’ will be out [at the] end of the year, I think,” said Standen. “But nothing official yet.”

As previously pointed out by IBTimes Australia, the TV series averages nine months per break. Season 2 started ten months after the first season was done while the third season premiered nine months after its predecessor ended. The show took another ten-month break before season 4A debuted while season 4B began airing seven months after the end of that season’s first half.

What does this mean? The best case scenario for fans – assuming that the show continues its trend – is that the fifth season of “Vikings” premieres in November. The latest possible release date, of course, is December, which is literally the end of the year.

Here’s hoping that the post-production goes smoothly so that the show returns soon. Until then, stay connected with IBTimes Australia for more “Vikings” season 5 updates.

