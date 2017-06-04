‘Vikings’ season 5: Heahmund is on the show for a particular reason, says Jonathan Rhys Meyers

“Vikings” season 5 is set to open up things for Bishop Heahmund, who was introduced during the last part of the season 4 finale. The fascinating character, who’s played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is expected to wreak havoc when the show returns later this year. The priest goes beyond the limits that ordinary men of the cloth are supposed to put up with, and he’s on the show for a reason.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about “Vikings” season 5. An official announcement has yet to be made regarding the air date of the season premiere. Episodes from the series’ previous seasons are available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers never watched a single “Vikings” episode before he decided to join the History show. All it took was the opportunity to work again with series creator Michael Hirst, who did “The Tudors” with the talented actor. Meyers also couldn’t pass the chance of playing a character that spoke three languages: Latin, English and Anglo-Saxon.

The fifth season’s filming is all wrapped up, and Meyers said he enjoyed his time on the set with cast member Alexander Ludwig (Björn Ironside) and series pioneer Kathryn Winnick (Queen Lagertha). The “Dracula” star loved playing Heahmund because the warrior priest was involved in an “enormous amount” of fighting. The warrior bishop isn’t just a run-of-the-mill addition to the show, however, and Meyers knew that before signing on.

“It’s not a stunt,” said the Irish actor. “He’s not a gratuitous cast member [that’s] there just to keep you entertained. There’s a reason he’s there, and it’s a very particular reason.”

The bishop is set to be one of the key antagonists next season together with Harald (Peter Franzén). He is expected to go at it with brothers Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith). In the season 5 teaser trailer, Heahmund can be seen hitting a captured Ubbe with an unidentified weapon, which certainly doesn’t look good for Ragnar’s son.

“If he doesn’t perform the duties that he’s meant to perform, the story won’t move the way that it’s meant to move,” Meyers told Collider regarding his character. “And historically it won’t get to where it needs to go.”

The “Vikings” season 5 premiere is set to air later this year. History hasn’t announced an official air date yet, but a November opener is very likely. Stay connected with IBTimes Australia for more updates.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Vikings’ season 5: Sigurd’s death questioned; Ragnar’s son could still be alive

‘Vikings’ season 5 will blow socks off; Filming all wrapped up