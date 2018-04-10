Veganism blossoms in Australia

Some of more than 8,000lbs of locally grown broccoli from a partnership between Farm to School and Healthy School Meals is served in a salad to students at Marston Middle School in San Diego, California, March 7, 2011.

Some of more than 8,000lbs of locally grown broccoli from a partnership between Farm to School and Healthy School Meals is served in a salad to students at Marston Middle School in San Diego, California, March 7, 2011. Reuters/Mike Blake

An increasing number of young Australians are jumping on the vegan bandwagon. Australia’s packaged vegan food market will be worth $215 million by 2020, a market research firm predicts.

Even some dietitians believe there will be a continued rise in veganism in the country. This prediction is supported by research firm Euromonitor International.

It has been found that the country was the world’s third fastest growing vegan market. United Arab Emirates and China reportedly lead the list.

The diet excludes the use of all animal products, such as eggs and dairy. Sydney dietitian Nicole Dynan said it is particularly popular with female millennials in Australia. “Just about everywhere you go you can get a poké bowl of some vegan variety,” Dynan told AAP.

A spokesperson for the Dietitians Association of Australia said the veganism trend is beginning to trickle into older age groups. News.com.au reported the spokesperson as saying that the hype around gut and micro health has made people more aware of the value of plant food.

Social media plays a part with nicely presented vegan meals being shared. Instagram and blog sites display photos of vegan meals bursting with colour, and Dynan confirmed that social media has also been a big influence.

There are a number of restaurants embracing the trend, offering vegan-friendly options. According to the Food Revolution Network, the number of food products launched here carrying a vegan claim climbed by 92 percent between 2014 and 2016.

The country’s soy and almond milk production has climbed steadily as more Australians lap up alternative milk. The industry is now worth $158.3 million.

In the UK, new research into the nation’s “green habits” suggests that over 3.5 million people now identify as vegan and more than seven million have switched to a vegetarian diet. The survey commissioned by comparethemarket.com involved 2,000 people.

Adults were asked about their current lifestyle choices then the results were scaled up to apply to the entire population. Fourteen percent of those who were involved in the survey said they were vegetarian and 7 percent said they are vegan. Nearly a third or 31 percent said they are consciously eating less meat than they used to.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, nutrition consultant Charlotte Stirling-Reed said she is in favour of reducing meat consumption. Her advice for those planning of cutting it down is to consider how to replace the nutrients in their diet that meat provides.