US gubernatorial candidate Madaleno airs first same-sex kiss in ad campaign

By @chelean on
Richard Madaleno
Maryland Senator Richard Madaleno madalenoformaryland.com

A Democratic candidate in the US state of Maryland has made history by airing the first political campaign ad with a same-sex kiss. Senator Richard Madaleno would be the state’s first openly gay governor if elected.

In his 30-second campaign ad, Madaleno vows to “stand up” to Trump, listing the things that he has done that “infuriate” Trump. These include defending the non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood, banning assault-style firearms in the state, and supporting public schools.

“Take that, Trump!” the kids in the ad say as Madaleno lists his accomplishments. They also take a dig at the National Rifle Association (NRA) and US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“And what’s the number one way I piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans?” Madaleno asks before kissing the man beside him. “Take that, Trump!”

The man he kissed in the video is his husband, Mark Hodge. They have been married since 2001. The two children with them in the same shot are their kids, Jackson and Katie.

“June is LGBT Pride Month, and I couldn’t think of a better time to release this ad,” the gubernatorial candidate said in a statement. “I am proud of my family, proud of my record of standing up for our progressive values, and proud to be unflinching in standing up against hate. Love truly does trump hate.”

The ad, which began airing on local networks last week, is for Madaleno’s campaign for the state’s Democratic primary election on June 26. Primary election in the US means a preliminary election to appoint a delegate to a political party.

According to a Washington Post poll, Madaleno ranks fourth among the other Democratic candidates. Former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president Benjamin Jealous leads the race with 21 percent.

It’s going to be a hard fight for Madaleno, but if elected, he would be the state’s first openly gay governor. He already has the title of being the first openly gay member of the General Assembly.

