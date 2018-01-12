Government explains gender-free Queensland driver’s licences amid reported complaints from LGBTI community

By on
Sydney Traffic
Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a freeway in western Sydney December 15, 2008. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

A leaked document has suggested that Queensland drivers’ licences have become gender-free following complaints from the LGBTQI community. Members of the LGBTI community reportedly argued discrimination, but a government spokesman maintained that the change was due to a number of reasons.

The Queensland government scrapped a requirement for gender to appear in all drivers’ licences in 2016. In a leaked document obtained by the Courier Mail, the decision implied that the change occurred following complaints from the LGBTQI community. Other personal information such as a person’s eye colour and hair was also scrubbed because it could be potentially “perceived as discriminatory,” the leaked document reportedly implied.

The change also removed height off the physical licence, the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) confirmed. There were reported concerns that the collection of personal data was potentially discriminatory.

The department, however, said drivers’ licences becoming gender-free were due to the need to make driver's and marine licences compliant with new anti-discrimination laws, the Courier Mail reported. Improvement in technology is another reason for the move, according to a Roads Minister spokesman, Mark Bailey.

Speaking to news.com.au, a government spokesman said the change came down to a number of reasons and many had to do with advancements in technology. He said the primary reasons for the change were amendments to federal sex discrimination laws as well as technological advancements around facial recognition.

Information that identified an individual can be readily accessed in other ways thanks to improvement in technology. As for South Australia, it has gone digital with licences after a smartphone app was launched in October 2017.

Many reasons for the change were reportedly not identified in the leaked TMR document. “They should have been (included in the document) and we’ve asked that this additional information be included.”

Meanwhile, Queenslanders took to social media to react about the changes. On Facebook, one person said Australia is “becoming a joke” and “too many idiots” are making decisions for “normal Aussies.”

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called the 2016 changes “madness.” She told the Courier Mail that it is offensive to taxpayers that their money has been “wasted on this rubbish.”

Information on gender will still be accessible to police through databases. When applying for a licence, drivers will still be asked to nominate their gender. The TMR no longer records people’s gender and height for all new and renewed licences since October 2016.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Funeral scene teased
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Henry becomes a key witness
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car