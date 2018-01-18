Upcoming open-world video games in 2018 you shouldn't miss

Nothing beats the sense of freedom provided by vast video game worlds. May it be an action-packed romp or simply a relaxing stroll, open-world games make you feel part of one living, breathing environment.

Listed are a few open-world titles slated to release in 2018. Below you can see cowboys, racoons and an iconic teenager making his return.

‘Biomutant’ – Developer: Experiment 101

Here’s an action RPG scheduled to release this year for PS4, Xbox One and PC. “Biomutant” has players taking over the role of a racoon-like protagonist. You must explore a shattered world, at the same time protecting the Tree of Life, humanity’s last hope. After customising the character, you are dropped right into an open world full of mutated animals. With branching storylines to encounter, the future of the world is up to your furry friend.

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ – Developer: Rockstar Games

Set to release between the first and second quarters of 2018, this would-be best-selling game returns to satiate everyone’s thirst for a good old Western tale. Not much is known about “Red Dead Redemption 2,” but it’s shaping out to be the most anticipated game of the year due to the reputation of its predecessor. Not to mention that it’s a Rockstar game. Players can’t wait to don their cowboy hats and shoot enemy outlaws once more.

‘Shenmue III’ - Developer: Neilo and Ys Net

After an ultra-successful Kickstarter campaign, “Shenmue III” is set to return, this time for the PC and PS4. Possibly leaving its Sega legacy behind, the third game in the classic franchise sees the comeback of teenager Ryo Hazuki as he journeys to China to locate his father’s murderer. The game is planned for a Q3/Q4 release.