Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager

Melania Trump stands with her husband Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.

Melania Trump stands with her husband Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump was seen kissing a young woman on her cheek before he became the president of the United States in a recently unearthed video. It happened after the girl asked how many jets he has and how she could apply to be a flight attendant. In the same clip, Trump also talked about “a beautiful girl, who was 17 or 18” who applied to him as a waitress.

After the young woman asked the question, the now Commander-in-Chief asked her to come up to the stage. He then told the story of how he hired a beautiful teenage girl with no experience as a waitress.

“Now if she worked on my plane, that's like a death wish for me, right?” Trump was heard saying in the video, adding “that’s like an alcoholic.” He also mentioned that he has plenty of friends, who were wonderful people, but were alcoholics.

Unearthed footage shows Donald Trump squeezing and kissing a woman while talking about offering a job to a 'beautiful' teenager pic.twitter.com/3KqGpj4RPH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2017

A Twitter account called @nowthisnews shared the video, which got mixed response from netizens. Some people were fine with it and did not think there was something wrong about a businessman talking about teenage girls.

Others seem disturbed. “So his form of alcoholism is infidelity and objectifying women- but yeah, he is the @potus for the religious right,” one Twitter user wrote.

Recently, Trump said all sexual assault allegations against him were "fake news" after his campaign was subpoenaed as part of a defamation suit. He told reporters at the White House that it happens in the world of politics, AFP reported.

The lawsuit was by a former contestant on Trump's TV show “The Apprentice,” Summer Zervos. She reportedly said the president has made "numerous false, defamatory statements" in response to her allegations that he attempted to kiss and grope her without her consent.

Zervos said she met Trump at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in 2007 to discuss career opportunities, and that he had made unwanted sexual advances toward her. She alleged that Trump moved toward her aggressively during the encounter and touched her on the breast but she rebuffed him.

According to a report by USA Today , a judge could decide as soon as next month whether the lawsuit should proceed. Lawyers reportedly have until the end of October to file arguments related to the president's request to dismiss the case. There’s a chance Trump will be forced to comply with a subpoena for documents if the lawsuit moves forward.

Complex News/YouTube