Trump's UK visit allegedly downgraded, 'will not include staying with the Queen'

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK has allegedly been “stripped down.” The visit "is likely to form part of a tour of several countries by Trump.”

Trump’s upcoming visit to London will be a working trip as opposed to a formal state visit, The London Evening Standard reports.  If that’s the case, there are chances the US president will not stay there as Queen Elizabeth’s guest.

And there are chances that the visit may not be a red carpet event to showcase the special relationship. Trump would likely stay with US ambassador Woody Johnson. Trump is expected to visit Britain early in 2018.

The alleged downgrading of Trump’s first trip as POTUS to the UK follows the controversy when Theresa May offered a state visit as guest of the Queen, breaching a convention that the honour is usually reserved for a president’s second term. Reports of Trump’s visit circulated in January during May's visit to the White House. She extended an invitation to Trump and the First Lady from Queen Elizabeth II at that time.

"I have today been able to convey her majesty the Queen's hope President Trump and the first lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year, and I'm delighted the president accepted that invitation," May said. But the notion of Trump meeting Queen Elizabeth has led to a petition to stop the visit with almost 1.9 million signatures. According to the document, Trump's “misogyny and vulgarity” disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.

A VIP treatment was reportedly announced, but Commons Speaker John Bercow declared that the president would not be allowed to address the House of Commons. His visit was postponed indefinitely, although the invitation is expected to be taken up at some stage.

In June, Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “pathetic” during the time of the London Bridge terror attack. This prompted calls for him not to be welcomed by the Queen.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has commented about the story that the trip has been "downgraded.” “Our position on the State Visit has not changed – an offer has been extended and President Trump has accepted. Exact dates for President Trump to visit have not yet been arranged,” the spokesperson told People. According to the Evening Standard, British and US sources say the full state visit will go ahead at some stage.

ABC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Trailer releasing in December
‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin ready to play more Cable
‘Vikings’ season 6: Alexander Ludwig shares production update
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 17-20: Quinn fights Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
HBO boss 'excited' after reading early material for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car