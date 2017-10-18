Trump's UK visit allegedly downgraded, 'will not include staying with the Queen'

U.S. President Donald Trump winces while delivering remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.

US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK has allegedly been “stripped down.” The visit "is likely to form part of a tour of several countries by Trump.”

Trump’s upcoming visit to London will be a working trip as opposed to a formal state visit, The London Evening Standard reports. If that’s the case, there are chances the US president will not stay there as Queen Elizabeth’s guest.

And there are chances that the visit may not be a red carpet event to showcase the special relationship. Trump would likely stay with US ambassador Woody Johnson. Trump is expected to visit Britain early in 2018.

The alleged downgrading of Trump’s first trip as POTUS to the UK follows the controversy when Theresa May offered a state visit as guest of the Queen, breaching a convention that the honour is usually reserved for a president’s second term. Reports of Trump’s visit circulated in January during May's visit to the White House. She extended an invitation to Trump and the First Lady from Queen Elizabeth II at that time.

"I have today been able to convey her majesty the Queen's hope President Trump and the first lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom later this year, and I'm delighted the president accepted that invitation," May said. But the notion of Trump meeting Queen Elizabeth has led to a petition to stop the visit with almost 1.9 million signatures. According to the document, Trump's “misogyny and vulgarity” disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.

A VIP treatment was reportedly announced, but Commons Speaker John Bercow declared that the president would not be allowed to address the House of Commons. His visit was postponed indefinitely, although the invitation is expected to be taken up at some stage.

In June, Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “pathetic” during the time of the London Bridge terror attack. This prompted calls for him not to be welcomed by the Queen.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has commented about the story that the trip has been "downgraded.” “Our position on the State Visit has not changed – an offer has been extended and President Trump has accepted. Exact dates for President Trump to visit have not yet been arranged,” the spokesperson told People. According to the Evening Standard, British and US sources say the full state visit will go ahead at some stage.

