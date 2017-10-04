Trump says Puerto Rico threw budget out of whack, throws paper towels

By on
trump
U.S. President Donald Trump tosses rolls of paper towels to people at a hurricane relief distribution center at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump said in Puerto Rico on Tuesday the cost of the recovery effort following Hurricane Maria had thrown the federal budget "out of whack.” He also praised officials and first responders for preventing the storm from becoming a "real catastrophe,” and for the low official death toll, but he has been criticised for throwing paper towels into a crowd of survivors.

The US leader visited Puerto Rico two weeks after Maria to assess the damage and recovery efforts. Almost 3.5 million residents were left without power and tens of thousands without clean water.

After introducing Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Trump had discussed the effect of Hurricane Maria on the federal budget. "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you threw our budget a little out of whack, but that’s fine because we’ve saved a lot of lives,” Trump said at a briefing. He contrasted the island’s relatively low official death toll with that caused by Hurricane Katrina.

The official death count is 16. But the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo, a local investigative journalism project, said last week the real total was likely to be higher.

Trump expressed how impressed he was with disaster relief workers’ response to the storm, saying he had never seen people working so hard in his life. He added some men and women have worked tirelessly in the wake of Hurricane Maria as well as in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Package rolls of paper towel for Puerto Rico survivors

Some netizens were quick to criticise the president after he was filmed throwing package rolls of paper towel. The trip offered Trump the chance to help the survivors, who still struggle for their basic needs.

“No one in this picture is smiling, I guess paper towel didn't do it for them,” one Twitter user wrote. Trump’s administration has been criticized for offering an optimistic view of the federal government's response.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke called the response to the disaster a "good news story.”The comment was contradicted by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who said it was a "people are dying story.”

Trump slammed "fake news" organisations, saying they do not recognise the work the Federal Emergency Management Agency is doing. The "floating hospital" ship intended to treat hundreds of Puerto Ricans facing medical crises called USNS Comfort also arrived in Puerto Rico.

ABC Action News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanour battery
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Deadpool 2’ team supports Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lady Tremaine using ‘capitalism’
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The internal battle of Morgan
‘Outlander’ season 3: Funny behind-the-scenes of that first kiss scene
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Ray hunts Sam's problem source
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Frank must attend a parade
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car