US school librarian explains why she snubbed Melania Trump’s book donation

By @chelean on
U.S. first lady Melania Trump clasps hands with a child as she visits the Joint Base Andrews Youth Center in Maryland, U.S., September 15, 2017.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump clasps hands with a child as she visits the Joint Base Andrews Youth Center in Maryland, U.S., September 15, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

A librarian at a primary school has rejected the donation of books by US First Lady Melania Trump. Liz Phipps Soeiro of Cambridgeport Elementary School in Massachusetts rejected the 10 Dr Seuss books sent from the White House, saying the books should go to underfunded communities instead.

The donation was part of the National Read a Book Day. Soeiro’s school was selected for its state because it has “achieved high standards of excellence.” Those selected received ten books each, all titles from Dr Seuss.

In her open letter to Trump, she started by thanking the US president’s wife for choosing their school. She also said that the students were “impressed with the beautiful bookplates with your name and the indelible White House stamp.” However, she said they would not be keeping the books.

As she explained, their school and the library were indeed award-winning. They have over nine thousand volumes in the library, have “relatively” well-paid teachers, and good social programming. Although they also have issues with race gap and socioeconomic status, they are doing well in paper.

“Meanwhile, school libraries around the country are being shuttered. Cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit are suffering through expansion, privatisation and school ‘choice’ with no interest in outcomes of children, their families, their teachers and their schools. Are those kids any less deserving of books simply because of circumstances beyond their control?” she wrote.

“Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalised and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos? Why not reflect on those ‘high standards of excellence’ beyond only what the numbers suggest? Secretary DeVos would do well to scaffold and lift schools instead of punishing them with closures and slashed budgets.”

Soeiro also criticised Trump’s choice of titles, which included “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “The Cat in the Hat.” As she said, many people were unaware that the illustrations in the Dr Seuss’ books were “steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes.”

The librarian recommended ten books that Trump should read instead. The titles include stories about immigration and overcoming racial and gender prejudices.

“You and your husband have a direct impact on these children’s lives. Please make time to learn about and value them,” she wrote.

Soeiro’s school district, meanwhile, said she was not authorised to accept or reject donations on behalf of the school. “We have counselled the employee on all relevant policies, including the policy against public resources being used for political purposes,” the statement (via BBC) reads.

Trump’s communication of director, Stephanie Grisham, has responded to the rejection, saying it was unfortunate that Soeiro turned the gesture into a divisive topic. “The first lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere,” she told NBC.

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA expects players to stand up for national anthem
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night
Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season
FIFA close to taking over Football Federation Australia, to appoint committee
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'We don't respect Trump: Hugh Hefner's son
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 2 ‘More Extinction’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 2 ‘The Asset’ spoilers
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 2 promo: Meet Meemaw
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 2: Annie Potts debut as grandma
'Blue Bloods' season 8 premiere ‘Cutting Losses’ spoilers: Erin asks Danny’s help
'Blue Bloods' season 8 premiere ‘Cutting Losses’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car