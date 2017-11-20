Trump calls Hillary Clinton the 'worst (and biggest) loser of all time'

By on
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, US, September 26, 2016. Reuters/Mike Segar

US President Donald Trump has called Hillary Clinton the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. He also encouraged the Democratic Party's nominee for POTUS in last year’s election to “give it another try in three years.”

Trump has slammed Clinton in a tweet, urging her to run again in 2020. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party-Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” the POTUS wrote.

Clinton had previously commented in relation to the sexual harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken. She appeared to compare the Democrat from Minnesota’s response with that of Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who is accused of sexually harassing young girls when he was in his 30s.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,” Clinton has told WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby. For her, Franken’s situation differs from Moore because the former apologised and vowed to "gladly cooperate" with an ethics investigation. She added it was the kind of accountability she was talking about, which she said was something she did not hear from Moore or from the POTUS.

Clinton supposedly questioned why Trump was not hurt by past allegations from women that he behaved improperly. She also appeared to cast doubt on the authenticity of Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential elections by invoking Russia's alleged meddling, which she said was one of the major contributors to the outcome. She also believed that the Russians utilised “weaponised false information" in a "very successful disinformation campaign” and it was determining the outcome.

The former secretary of state said in an interview with Mother Jones that she could not explain why Trump's candidacy was not affected by the accusations. Trump had denied allegations made by multiple women to the New York Times.

She also told WABC radio that Trump has "disgraced the office" of the presidency. Clinton added she did not think he’d be as bad as he turned out to be. She labelled the GOP tax reform plan as a "bad policy" that's "downright cruel" to working Americans.

Clinton had called Trump many things in the past-dangerous, impulsive and divisive, The Washington Post notes. In her book, she called him a “creep” who “bragged about sexual assault.” Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the Electoral College to Trump.

Related
Join the Discussion
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Cast members tease exciting new installment
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video about second half
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 8 ‘Pick Your Poison’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 8 preview: Dating tips from the devil
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car