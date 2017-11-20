Trump calls Hillary Clinton the 'worst (and biggest) loser of all time'

Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, US, September 26, 2016.

Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, US, September 26, 2016. Reuters/Mike Segar

US President Donald Trump has called Hillary Clinton the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. He also encouraged the Democratic Party's nominee for POTUS in last year’s election to “give it another try in three years.”

Trump has slammed Clinton in a tweet, urging her to run again in 2020. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party-Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” the POTUS wrote.

Clinton had previously commented in relation to the sexual harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken. She appeared to compare the Democrat from Minnesota’s response with that of Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who is accused of sexually harassing young girls when he was in his 30s.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,” Clinton has told WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby. For her, Franken’s situation differs from Moore because the former apologised and vowed to "gladly cooperate" with an ethics investigation. She added it was the kind of accountability she was talking about, which she said was something she did not hear from Moore or from the POTUS.

Clinton supposedly questioned why Trump was not hurt by past allegations from women that he behaved improperly. She also appeared to cast doubt on the authenticity of Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential elections by invoking Russia's alleged meddling, which she said was one of the major contributors to the outcome. She also believed that the Russians utilised “weaponised false information" in a "very successful disinformation campaign” and it was determining the outcome.

The former secretary of state said in an interview with Mother Jones that she could not explain why Trump's candidacy was not affected by the accusations. Trump had denied allegations made by multiple women to the New York Times.

She also told WABC radio that Trump has "disgraced the office" of the presidency. Clinton added she did not think he’d be as bad as he turned out to be. She labelled the GOP tax reform plan as a "bad policy" that's "downright cruel" to working Americans.

Clinton had called Trump many things in the past-dangerous, impulsive and divisive, The Washington Post notes. In her book, she called him a “creep” who “bragged about sexual assault.” Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the Electoral College to Trump.