Trump indicates he's open to sitting down with Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un, Barack Obama and Donald Trump impersonators
Howard (R), an Australian-Chinese impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reggie Brown (C) impersonating former U.S. President Barack Obama, and Dennis Alan impersonating U.S. President Donald Trump, pose in Hong Kong, China April 7, 2017. Reuters/Bobby Yip

US President Donald Trump had reportedly suggested he would “certainly be open" to sit down for personal talks with Kim Jong-un. He appeared to imply that it is "not a bad thing" to meet the North Korean leader.

During the outset of a five-nation Asia tour, Trump said he would be happy to “sit down with anybody.” "I would sit down with anybody- I don't think it's strength or weakness, I think sitting down with people is not a bad thing,” Trump told Full Measure earlier this month.

He appeared to indicate that he would be open to sit for a conversation with Kim at some point, though he said it was still “far too early” for a one-to-one talk. Trump pointed out that he is meeting with different people in different countries. At that time, he mentioned about going to Vietnam and the Philippines.

Prior to being elected as POTUS, Trump had said he would have "no problem" sitting down with Kim. He suggested at one point that they could meet for a hamburger, CNN notes.

Trump’s recent comments contrast with the US leader’s previously antagonistic remarks. He earlier threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it moves against the US or its allies.

He had also admonished US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for his attempt to negotiate with Kim. "I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," Trump wrote on Twitter.

In his interview with Full Measure, Trump also talked about the US military, which he said, is getting very stronger. He said the US is spending a lot of money on the military that it was not spending over the past long period of time.

On Wednesday, the chairwoman of South Korea’s ruling party said Trump should “under no circumstances” take military action against North Korea without the Seoul’s consent. Choo Mi-ae told a Washington thinktank they wish to ensure that this option of another war is not placed on the table.

She refused to comment about whether she was satisfied with the Trump administration’s efforts to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang. Choo said he would like to reserve her answer to this question.

Washington has said all options, including military, are on the table in dealing with North Korea. But it has also stressed that it prefers a diplomatic solution, and recently urged Pyongyang to “make a deal.”

