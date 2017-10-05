'Terminator 6': Arnold Schwarzenegger is 70 and ready for action

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be 70 years old, but there’s no stopping this action star from heading into another “grinding” production schedule for “Terminator 6.” The actor has been pumping iron every day in preparation for the filming, and in a recent interview he said that he’s ready for more action!

Schwarzenegger is keenly aware that there will be a lot of night shoots and “craziness” when he starts filming “Terminator 6.” In an interview with The Arnold Fans the actor said that such action movies are tough to do, especially because they have to do a lot of running and stunts that often result in injuries. However, he felt that the more challenging the filming is the better the film will look on screen. So, he’s looking forward to make more of these action movies.

One question that people apparently ask Schwarzenegger often is about his age. The actor is 70 years old, and some people wonder how he can still do all these stunts for movies. The actor is confident of doing the stunts because he has been training every day, and is in a good physical shape.

The training, Schwarzenegger said, gives him the advantage of going through the “grind” of filming. He said that his workouts allow him to do the work on the set the way he used to do when he was 30 years old. The actor added that when people ask him why he trains every day; he tells them that it’s because he wants to be “ready for the action!”

“Terminator 6” is a reboot that is slated to be released in 2019. The movie will be directed by Tim Miller and the title of the film is yet to be announced. Apart from Schwarzenegger the only other conformed cast member as of this writing is Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor).